If someone has a no contact order and get married can it still be in effect?
The order remains in effect until the judge says differently. The court order is being violated and the violator is subject to getting tossed in jail. The opinion that I express should not be considered to be legal advice that can be relied on. It is based only on the limited amount of information provided rather than doing a thorough review of all of the important information that is required to give accurate legal advice. You should consult with an attorney that has extensive background in the area of the law that your are inquiring about.avvo.com
