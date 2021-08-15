Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

If someone has a no contact order and get married can it still be in effect?

By Asked in Holland, MI
avvo.com
 6 days ago

The order remains in effect until the judge says differently. The court order is being violated and the violator is subject to getting tossed in jail. The opinion that I express should not be considered to be legal advice that can be relied on. It is based only on the limited amount of information provided rather than doing a thorough review of all of the important information that is required to give accurate legal advice. You should consult with an attorney that has extensive background in the area of the law that your are inquiring about.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Order#Legal Advice#Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
NJ.com

Can my husband’s ex still get part of his 401(k) and pension?

Q. My husband, 56, divorced his first wife in 2009. The divorce decree awarded her 50% of his 401(k) and pension. The decree stated she had six months to file a Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO). He stopped adding funds to his 401(k) when they initially separated, which was two years before the divorce. It has now been 12 years and his ex-wife has never filed a QDRO. The 401(k) has since doubled in value. Does the ex still have the legal standing to file a QDRO even though it’s long past the window the court stated? If so, would she be eligible for 50% of the current value or the value of the account in 2009?
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Three days before Christmas, my phone rang. ‘When can you get them?’ I stood in the hallway, frozen.’: Foster, adoptive mom thanks mother for support

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “In August 2015, my husband decided he wasn’t happy and, instead of working on our marriage, walked away. Our divorce was final in February of 2016. My husband had walked out 6 months before the final divorce, so I’d come to terms with it by then. By the time he walked out, I was too old to start over and have time to have children. So I’d given up on my dream of being a mother. I went to BYOB paint classes, hung out with a girlfriend going through her own divorce, and volunteered as a reading buddy to 2nd graders while trying to sort myself out.
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Relationship Advicesnntv.com

10 Signs that It’s Time to File for Divorce

Originally Posted On: https://duncanfamilylaw.com/10-signs-that-its-time-to-file-for-divorce/. Every marriage has its ups and downs. It will always require work, and it will never be smooth sailing “til death do you part.” But sometimes, there comes the point when the work outweighs the rewards, and the thought of staying in your marriage is terrifying. If this is where you’re at, you may be wondering whether it’s time for you to go ahead and ask your divorce attorney to file those divorce papers. In that case, here are 10 signs you should consider.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Best Life

If You and Your Spouse Disagree About This, You're Twice as Likely to Divorce

Even in the best relationships, it's practically impossible for couples to see eye-to-eye on every little thing. And whether it's where to spend the holidays or who needs to pitch in more with chores around the house, most tiffs are resolved and love prevails. But some problems run a lot deeper, with one study finding that if you and your spouse disagree on this one thing, you're twice as likely to get a divorce. Read on to see which issue can tear couples apart.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: How can you receive spousal benefits in a common-law marriage?

"My mom was common law to a man for 24 years, that passed away in 2017- she is having trouble with proving the common law and thus hasn't been able to get any benefits. Furthermore, his mother whom he was practically estranged from, jutted back in after his passing and overstepped in all of his funeral arrangements and financial affairs. She, his other, told my mom she wouldn't see a dime from him and remained as cold and insensitive as I've always known her to be. What can be done in this situation? What does she need to do?"
Public HealthPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Can you ask someone if they’ve been vaccinated?

As the recovery from the pandemic continues, and life gets back to normal, it’s likely that some people or businesses may want to inquire about a person’s vaccination status before they feel comfortable in their presence. But is asking someone, “Are you vaccinated?” the correct approach? Is it even legal?
Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: Mandatory workplace vaccine policy safe way to avoid lawsuits

I predicted back in July that Ontario’s Seneca College would be the forerunner, not the outlier, in the march toward mandatory workplace vaccinations. Now, with the federal government stepping into that breach, requiring not only federal public servants to be vaccinated, but all employees who are federally regulated, and the City of Toronto following suit, my words appear prescient.

Comments / 0

Community Policy