Public Safety

8 shot at party in NYC

WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigation underway after fire at Green Hills apartment complex.

www.wkrn.com

State
Tennessee State
#Attempted Murder#Apartment Complex#Green Hills#Tip Jar#Brentwood#Nyc Man#Woman#Metro#I 40 Investigation
Clarksville, TNWKRN

Police: 1 killed in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to a release, it happened around 11 p.m. Friday near 9th and Shearor Street. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to Tennova Hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced...
Nashville, TNWKRN

Tourist beaten, another robbed after meet-up on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two tourists said they were driven from a Broadway bar to a Midtown bank Thursday night, where one of them was assaulted and the other was robbed and later left on the side of an interstate. The two victims, both visiting...
Nashville, TNWKRN

Arrest after attack at Vanderbilt psych center

16-year-old critically wounded in shooting at Northeast Nashville apartment complex. School shooting threat against Richland High School. Thieves hit three businesses overnight in East Nashville. Bidding wars over homes. Sports Extra Daily- Aug, 19. 2021. Suspect identified as former WCSO deputy. Pediatric clinic slammed. Taking aim at mask mandate orders.
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Woman Attacked In Attempted Stabbing While On East Boston Greenway Run; Police Searching For Suspect

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating an incident on Friday morning in which a woman claimed to have been randomly attacked while running on East Boston Greenway. According to police, a woman said she was out for a run when a man approached her and attempted to stab her. The incident happened a little after 10 a.m. near Maverick Street. The woman suffered only minor injuries. The suspect is described as a man wearing a khaki hat, a red shirt with a clear plastic poncho over it, blue jeans, and sneakers. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4234.
Cheatham County, TNWKRN

‘Bloody Bandit’ talks from Cheatham County Jail

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – More victims are speaking out, describing the trouble they experienced after a thief, dubbed the “bloody bandit”, allegedly struck their businesses. According to Ashland City Police, Ray McGhee confessed to two Ashland City burglaries, and the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Department has also charged the 37-year-old...
Nashville, TNWKRN

Man arrested in murder of man outside South Nashville Super 8 motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested and charged a man in the murder of another man in a prostitution-related argument outside of the Super 8 motel in South Nashville back in July. According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Anthony Darnell Stewart is facing charges in the death of 27-year-old...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYC teen fatally shot on street

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot on a Brooklyn street Wednesday night, police said. The victim was found with a bullet wound to his neck at the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in Crown Heights at about 9:25 p.m., according to cops. EMS took the victim to Kings...
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Five men shot outside NYC grocery store

Five men were wounded during a shooting outside of a grocery store in Brooklyn on Tuesday night, police said. The victims, all in their 20s, were playing a dice game near the intersection Belmont Avenue and Stone Avenue in Brownsville when at least one suspect in a white SUV pulled up and opened fire at about 10:20 p.m., police and sources said.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

16-Year-Old Shot Near Party At Mt. Washington Airbnb

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot near a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 100 block of Secane Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Alicia Ohly lives a few doors down from the Airbnb and witnessed the chaos unfold. “I saw the kids up there in the alley, and that’s when I saw the one holding the gun,” said Ohly. “Then they took off once they saw some cars coming and it was the cops.” When officers arrived at...
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

16 People Shot In Under 2 Hours In Violent Night In NYC

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At least 16 people were shot in under two hours in New York City early Monday morning. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, eight people were shot during a large outdoor gathering at a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. They were part of a group recording a music video, Duddridge reported. Everyone is expected to survive, but residents says the city must get gun violence under control. First responders were called to a chaotic multi-person shooting at the Eleanor Roosevelt houses on DeKalb Avenue just after midnight. A panicked crowd scattered in every direction after bullets flew into a group of more than...
Queens, NYNew York Post

Over a dozen people shot during bloody night in NYC

Over a dozen people were wounded in a series of shootings across the Big Apple in about a two-hour span on Sunday night, police and sources said. The bloodshed began at about 11 p.m. when three men were struck by gunfire on Westgate Street near 140th Avenue in Queens, according to police and sources.
South Jordan, UTksl.com

Man shot at South Jordan house party, police say

A South Jordan police car is shown in this undated file photo. South Jordan police responded to a house party shooting on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (Ladd Egan, KSL TV) — SOUTH JORDAN — A man suffered critical injuries but is expected to survive after an overnight shooting at a house party in South Jordan, police say.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Daily News

Man fatally shot outside NYC cemetery

A man was found shot dead outside a Bronx cemetery Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the corner of Jerome and Bainbridge Aves. outside Woodlawn Cemetery at 2:10 a.m., where they would find the victim on the street with a gunshot wound in his head, authorities said. Police were trying to identify the victim Saturday. ©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by ...
Brooklyn, NYNBC New York

Third Victim Dies Days After NYC Party Shooting Left 2 Dead, More Wounded

Another man has died following a night of violence at a party in Brooklyn last weekend where gunfire took the lives of two men and wounded several others. Cops responded to multiple calls about shots fired on East New York's Wortman Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday when they found three men shot inside of a car. Two of the men, both 36-year-olds identified as Nicholas Palmer of the Bronx and Novada Bailey of Queens, were pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

5 shot, 2 killed at Brooklyn party in another bloody weekend

Two people were shot dead and three others wounded when gunfire erupted at a Brooklyn party early Sunday — part of another bloody weekend in the Big Apple. Cops responding to a ShotSpotter alert at 101 Wortman Avenue in East New York shortly after 12:30 a.m. found three gunshot victims in a car outside and two others inside the building.
New Hyde Park, NYtheislandnow.com

Two people assaulted, one shot at New Hyde Park party: police

Two people were assaulted and one person was shot during a party in New Hyde Park last week, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Officials said multiple people “severely” beat up a 23-year-year-old man during a party held last Tuesday “in the vicinity” of 50 Nassau Terminal Road in New Hyde Park. Two people pointed pistols at a 19-year-old girl who attempted to stop the fight before another person hit her over the head with a glass bottle, according to a Police Department news release.
New York City, NYInternational Business Times

NYC Shootings: 2 Killed, 3 Injured At A Brooklyn Party

Two people were killed and three others wounded in a pair of shootings near a party in New York. At around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to multiple calls about shootings near a party at Wortman Avenue in East New York, reported WABC-TV. Responding officers found one person shot at the party and three others shot inside a silver Infiniti sedan parked on the corner of Georgia and Wortman avenues. It is not known if the fifth victim was shot inside or outside the party.

