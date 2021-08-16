8 shot at party in NYC

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old was shot near a party at an Airbnb in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Police, officers responded to a Shotspotter alert for the 100 block of Secane Avenue just before 1 a.m. Monday. Alicia Ohly lives a few doors down from the Airbnb and witnessed the chaos unfold. “I saw the kids up there in the alley, and that’s when I saw the one holding the gun,” said Ohly. “Then they took off once they saw some cars coming and it was the cops.” When officers arrived at...