Vontier Declares Regular Dividend

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Vontier Corporation ("Vontier") (VNT) , a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on September 23, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2021. Although Vontier expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company's portfolio of trusted brands includes market-leading expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier's innovative products, services, and software advance efficiency, safety, security, and environmental compliance worldwide.

Guided by the proven Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and customer success, Vontier keeps traffic flowing through more than 90,000 intersections, serves more than 260,000 customer fueling sites, monitors more than 480,000 commercial vehicles, and equips over 600,000 auto technicians worldwide. Vontier's history of innovation, margin profile, and cash flow characteristics are expected to support continued investment across a spectrum of compelling organic and capital deployment growth opportunities. Vontier is mobilizing the future to create a better world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding Vontier Corporation's (the "Company's") business, and any other statements identified by their use of words like "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "outlook," "guidance," or "will" or other words of similar meaning. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations that may adversely impact demand for our products or our costs, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, impact of divestitures, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to pay cash dividends declared by our Board of Directors to our stockholders, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005048/en/

