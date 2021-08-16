Cancel
Amcor Expands Global Network Of Innovation Centers

By PR Newswire
ZURICH, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (AMCR) - Get Report (ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging, today announced plans to build two new state-of-the-art innovation centers. The new facilities in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, China, will welcome customers as of mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years. The total investment is expected to be approximately $35 million.

The new centers expand the global reach of Amcor's innovation network, which currently includes flagship sites such as Neenah, Wisconsin, and Manchester, Michigan, in the US, as well as smaller sites around the world. The broader network will allow customers globally to tap into the company's deep material science expertise and packaging development capabilities.

"Our innovation centers have already become trusted destinations for some of the world's biggest brands as they work to improve both the sustainability of their products and the overall consumer experience," said Peter Konieczny, Chief Commercial Officer for Amcor. "We're excited to expand our global innovation network and remain the growth partner of choice for customers across the world."

The centers announced today will include differentiating features that are in high demand from customers:

  • Immersive customer experience facilities to generate consumer insights, run co-creation sessions and conduct rapid prototyping.
  • Advanced analytical and material science labs.
  • Dedicated pilot manufacturing equipment.
  • Packaging machinery that replicates customer operations to run trials without disruption to customer production.
  • The latest packaging recycling and composting know-how across multiple materials.

"Our innovation and design centers offer customers a unique space to test new ideas and technologies across a variety of materials and formats without disrupting commercial operations," said William Jackson, Chief Technology Officer for Amcor's Flexibles business. "Our customers will be able to access our innovation capabilities wherever they are in the world and benefit from a seamless transfer of expertise and knowledge across the network."

Amcor dedicates more than $100 million annually to its industry-leading research and development activities. The company was the first packaging solutions provider pledging to develop all its products to be recyclable or reusable by 2025 and is on track to meet that commitment.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1594749/Amcor_Innovation_Centers.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-expands-global-network-of-innovation-centers-301355433.html

SOURCE Amcor

