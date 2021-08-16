Cancel
for KING & COUNTRY Deliver Epic New Pop Song “Relate”

By Rebecca Haslam
popwrapped.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour Grammy awards, a collaboration with Dolly Parton, a performance on Fox and Friends – it’s all in a day’s work for the epic pop duo Joel and Luke Smallbone, AKA for KING & COUNTRY. Much like fellow Australian Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”, new release “Relate” does exactly what it says on the tin, providing an accessible and relatable story in song- writing terms, all delivered through a strong vocal performance from both brothers.

