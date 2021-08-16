Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

PodcastOne Sets Exclusive Sales And Distribution Deal With Grammy Nominated B-Real's "Dr. Greenthumb"

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report, announced today that it secured the exclusive sales and distribution rights for B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb podcast and the sales rights to the show in its vodcast form. Created by legendary West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill lead singer and founding member, B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb is available on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify, Facebook, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

Live-streamed from B-Real's state of the art recording and podcasting studio in Los Angeles, Dr. Greenthumb launched in January of 2020 as one of the very first vodcasts and quickly rose to become one of the most sought after sources of content and entertainment for all things entertainment, music and cannabis. With over 300 recorded episodes to date, the vodcast and podcast offer cannabis enthusiasts some of the most unique and compelling perspectives available today. Guests have ranged from Tommy Chong, George Lopez, Tony Hawk, Matt Barnes, John Sally and Ricky Williams to Jack Osbourne and Lupillo Rivera.

"PodcastOne has set the bar for what podcasts have become. With their amazing roster of shows, best-in-class distribution and advertising approach, there is no other platform for the Dr. Greenthumb podcast. I am excited to partner with Norm Pattiz and the PodcastOne family," said B-Real.

"B-Real is the voice of a culture and proves it with his highly sought after podcast and vodcast and Norm and I are thrilled to have him with PodcastOne. The addition of Dr. Greenthumb to the PodcastOne roster of shows adds robust and unique content for our listeners to discover and embrace, further strengthening PodcastOne's place as a leader in providing well rounded and diverse content for an inquisitive podcast audience," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Grammy nominated as one of the founding members of the pioneering Cypress Hill hip-hop group, B-Real shot to superstar and culture steering status in the early 90's with his fresh and distinct style of music. One of the first ever Latino hip-hop stars, B-Real's decades long fervent advocacy of the use of cannabis both medically and recreationally was instrumental in raising public awareness for the legalization of marijuana and inspiring multiple generations to embrace cannabis culture. B-Real has toured the world and influenced generations both with his music and his message.

About PodcastOnePodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking StatementsAll statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact : For PodcastOne310.246.4600 Susan@Guttmanpr.com

LiveXLive IR Contact:310.601.2505 ir@LiveXLive.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcastone-sets-exclusive-sales-and-distribution-deal-with-grammy-nominated-b-reals-dr-greenthumb-301355565.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Adam Carolla
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Robert Horry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcastone#Video Podcast#Podcastone#Apple#Amazon#Grammy#Latino#Ladygang#Court Junkie#A E#Cold Case Files#American Nightmare#Smarttv#Launchpadone#Radio Hall Of Famer#Network Radio#Westwood One#Livexlive Media Inc#Company#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Worldnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Dan Harris Is Leaving Good Morning America

Dan Harris is officially leaving "Good Morning America." The journalist announced his departure from the ABC morning show on air on August 8 after serving as an anchor on "Good Morning America: Weekend Edition" since 2011. But his career with ABC actually stretches well beyond that. Harris has enjoyed a...
TV & VideosPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Anchor Rob Nelson exits struggling cable channel NewsNation

Veteran news anchor Rob Nelson is leaving Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation less than a year after the struggling cable news channel’s launch. Nelson had been the anchor of “NewsNation Prime,” the nightly prime-time news program on the Chicago-based national channel. He joined the startup after stints at ABC’s New York station WABC-TV and ABC News.
TV ShowsPosted by
Variety

BET Announces ‘The Tyler Perry Show’ Will Launch in August (TV News Roundup)

A new conversation special, “The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition” — starring creator, writer and director Tyler Perry — will premiere on Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. on BET and BET Her. It will be the first in a series of “The Tyler Perry Show” specials. This new special follows the midseason finale of “Sistas,” which airs at 9 p.m. It will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the show, featuring both Perry and the show’s cast. Additional episodes of “The Tyler Perry Show” will be announced at a later date. The show is executive produced by Perry, Michelle Sneed...
Celebritiesgobankingrates.com

How Rich is Geraldo Rivera?

Fox News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera is worth $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. At 78 years old, Rivera’s news and entertainment career spans six decades. WealthyPersons estimated his current salary at $2.5 million. Early TV Journalism Career. Geraldo Rivera first garnered fame and awards reporting on the deaths of...
Cell Phonesinsideradio.com

Distribution Deal Puts Urban One’s Radio Streams On Audacy App.

Urban One’s 57 stations in 13 markets will be available to stream on Audacy’s digital platform under a new content distribution partnership between the two companies announced Tuesday. The deal puts adult R&B “Majic” powerhouses WAMJ Atlanta and KMJQ Houston and hip-hop bastions “93.9 Kiss FM” WKYS Washington and “97.9...
TV & Videostalesbuzz.com

Robert Rodriguez’s Revived El Rey Network Clinches Roku Channel Distribution Deal – Talesbuzz

The El Rey Network, which is getting set to make a rare transition from cable TV to free streaming, has set a deal for crucial real estate on the Roku Channel. Starting tomorrow, the Robert Rodriguez-founded network, will start streaming as a 24-7 linear channel on the Roku Channel, one of nearly 200 offered on the free outlet. Founded as a result of the agreement reached by Comcast and NBCUniversal with regulators that would result in diverse programming options, El Rey targeted young, English-speaking Hispanic viewers. It wound down its nearly decade-long run on traditional pay-TV at the end of 2020. While other channels have gone dark on cable and returned as digital properties, El Rey is one of the first to try to shift during the streaming era.
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

What’s the Deal With BOO Bash Exclusive Merchandise in Disney World?!

If there’s one thing we know about Disney, it’s that they will use any excuse they can to make exclusive merchandise! From Dapper Day to 626 Day, they’re always thinking of creative ways to debut new items. As Disney’s After Hours BOO Bash Event officially started on August 10th, we...
TV & Videosinsideradio.com

News Bites: ABC Audio, NAB Show Floor Tours, WGTS’ ‘Ice Cream Tour.’

News Bites for August 20... ...ABC Audio’s Labor Day special programs include an ABC News special, a rock and classics special presented by Speakeasy, and a country music special hosted by Cole Swindell. ABC News Radio’ “Help Wanted” hosted by anchor Cheri Preston will explore the shifting labor market in the country. ABC Audio’s Matt Wolfe will host “Labor Day Live,” featuring vintage live performances from rock legends such as Billy Joel, Led Zeppelin and Heart. Swindell will host “Singles Saturday Night,” which will have the artist taking listeners through the making of some of his chart-topping songs. Swindell will highlight songs he has recorded as well as others that he has written for other country music artists, including Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett.
TV & VideosMSNBC

'Jeopardy!' host Mike Richards is exactly who you think he is

UPDATE (Aug. 20, 2021, 10:25 a.m. ET): Mike Richards announced Friday he would be stepping down from his gig as "Jeopardy!" host following a series of revelations about his past. “Really? This guy?”. That was my initial thought when news broke Aug. 11 that Mike Richards would become the new...
TV & VideosSFGate

ABC News Takes Oversight of Syndicated 'Tamron Hall' Talk Show

The news and talk-show veteran, whose current program has been syndicated by Disney since its launch in the fall of 2019, will now be part of ABC News, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding another daytime talk program to the news division’s portfolio. ABC News already oversees “The View,” and has since the fall of 2014. ABC News launched a third hour of “Good Morning America” in the afternoon, which has morphed into a harder-edged news update show co-anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
Detroit, MIHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Shares 'BMF' STARZ Trailer Starring Eminem & Snoop Dogg

Detroit, MI – 50 Cent has given fans their first proper glimpse of his latest — and potentially greatest — TV series. On Thursday (August 19), 50’s STARZ network released the full-length trailer for the highly anticipated drug kingpin drama BMF ahead of its premiere next month. BMF tells the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

What Is a Fiasco? How Sony Botched Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Succession

After months of searching, new host Mike Richards is one (day) and done. Well, that was brief. Mike Richards stepped down as “Jeopardy!” host on Friday, one day after he started taping new episodes as the new host of the long-running hit syndicated game show. (Those five batch-taped episodes will still air, a spokesperson for the Sony-produced quiz show told TheWrap.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy