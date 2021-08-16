PodcastOne Sets Exclusive Sales And Distribution Deal With Grammy Nominated B-Real's "Dr. Greenthumb"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report, announced today that it secured the exclusive sales and distribution rights for B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb podcast and the sales rights to the show in its vodcast form. Created by legendary West Coast hip-hop group Cypress Hill lead singer and founding member, B-Real, Dr. Greenthumb is available on PodcastOne, Apple, Spotify, Facebook, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

Live-streamed from B-Real's state of the art recording and podcasting studio in Los Angeles, Dr. Greenthumb launched in January of 2020 as one of the very first vodcasts and quickly rose to become one of the most sought after sources of content and entertainment for all things entertainment, music and cannabis. With over 300 recorded episodes to date, the vodcast and podcast offer cannabis enthusiasts some of the most unique and compelling perspectives available today. Guests have ranged from Tommy Chong, George Lopez, Tony Hawk, Matt Barnes, John Sally and Ricky Williams to Jack Osbourne and Lupillo Rivera.

"PodcastOne has set the bar for what podcasts have become. With their amazing roster of shows, best-in-class distribution and advertising approach, there is no other platform for the Dr. Greenthumb podcast. I am excited to partner with Norm Pattiz and the PodcastOne family," said B-Real.

"B-Real is the voice of a culture and proves it with his highly sought after podcast and vodcast and Norm and I are thrilled to have him with PodcastOne. The addition of Dr. Greenthumb to the PodcastOne roster of shows adds robust and unique content for our listeners to discover and embrace, further strengthening PodcastOne's place as a leader in providing well rounded and diverse content for an inquisitive podcast audience," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Grammy nominated as one of the founding members of the pioneering Cypress Hill hip-hop group, B-Real shot to superstar and culture steering status in the early 90's with his fresh and distinct style of music. One of the first ever Latino hip-hop stars, B-Real's decades long fervent advocacy of the use of cannabis both medically and recreationally was instrumental in raising public awareness for the legalization of marijuana and inspiring multiple generations to embrace cannabis culture. B-Real has toured the world and influenced generations both with his music and his message.

About PodcastOnePodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. LiveXLive Media's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year and 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

Forward-Looking StatementsAll statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction, the timing of the closing of such proposed event, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all, or that the closing of any proposed financing, acquisition or transaction will not occur or whether any such event will enhance shareholder value; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's intent to repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time under its announced stock repurchase program and the timing, price, and quantity of repurchases, if any, under the program; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; risks and uncertainties applicable to the businesses of the Company's subsidiaries; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Press Contact : For PodcastOne310.246.4600 Susan@Guttmanpr.com

LiveXLive IR Contact:310.601.2505 ir@LiveXLive.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/podcastone-sets-exclusive-sales-and-distribution-deal-with-grammy-nominated-b-reals-dr-greenthumb-301355565.html

SOURCE LiveXLive Media, Inc.