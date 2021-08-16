Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

TILT Receives Approval To Trade On The NEO Exchange

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT" or the "Company") ( CSE: TILT ) ( OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced that it has received approval for the listing of its common shares on the NEO Exchange ("NEO").

TILT's common shares will begin trading in Canadian Dollars on the NEO on Tuesday, August 17 under the symbol TILT. The Company's common shares will also continue to trade in U.S. Dollars on the OTCQX ® Best Market. In conjunction with the new listing, TILT's common shares are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") at the close of trading on Monday, August 16. No action is required from current shareholders.

"TILT made its public trading debut with the CSE in December 2018, and we are grateful for their partnership and support as well as the access and visibility they provided to our investors," said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT Holdings. "As we look ahead, we believe the time is right to transfer our Canadian listing to the more senior NEO Exchange given the work we have completed to improve our corporate governance and financial reporting standards. Up-listing to the NEO should improve our access to capital by attracting a stronger institutional shareholder base that will benefit from less fragmented spreads and more effective trading controls. TILT is entering its next phase of growth, and we are proud to partner with NEO."

The NEO is home to more than 160 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 36 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America and the European Union. TILT's core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking information may include, without limitation, anticipated trading date of TILT's common shares on the NEO the opinions or beliefs of management, prospects, opportunities, priorities, targets, goals, ongoing objectives, milestones, strategies and outlook of TILT, and includes statements about, among other things, future developments, the future operations, strengths and strategy of TILT. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. These statements are based upon certain material factors, assumptions and analyses that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including TILT's experience and perceptions of historical trends, the ability of TILT to maximize shareholder value, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be reasonable in the circumstances.

Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described above and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. TILT assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and there are a variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of TILT, and that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

For additional information regarding forward-looking statements and their related risks, please refer to the "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" section in the Management Discussion and Analysis of the Company for the quarter ended on March 31, 2021, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Taylor Allison investors@tiltholdings.com

Media Contact:

Juliet FairbrotherMATTIO Communications juliet@mattio.com 631.338.5343

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neo Exchange#Holdings Inc#The Company#Tlltf#The Neo Exchange#Canadian#Company#U S Dollars#Cse#Tilt Holdings#The European Union#Jupiter Research Llc#Standard Farms Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

$400bn Wealth Manager Neuberger Berman Green-Lights Bitcoin Investments

Neuberger Berman’s Commodity Strategy Fund is worth $164 million. The company says that up to 5% of its Commodities fund can now be invested in Bitcoin futures and ETFs. Neuberger Berman is not the first asset management firm to take an interest in crypto. New York asset management company Neuberger...
Bethesda, MDcryptocoingossip.com

AdvisorShares Submits Application for Bitcoin ETF

Investment management company AdvisorShares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange traded fund (ETF). The firm, based in Bethesda, Maryland, already offers a wide range of ETFs. In a prospectus submitted to the SEC, Advisor Shares outlined that the ETF would...
Marketstheblockresearch.com

A look at trading fees across spot exchanges

Luno, Liquid, Binance US, and FTX are the cheapest spot exchanges overall. Huobi, Gemini, Bitstamp, and Coinbase are the most expensive exchanges. Join The Block Research for exclusive research like this. Gain access to this research piece and 100s of others, including ecosystem maps, company profiles, and topics spanning DeFi,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Evercel To Pursue Trading On The OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evercel, Inc. [OTC Pink:EVRC], has announced it has filed an application to trade its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market. In an effort to further enhance shareholder value the Board of Directors of Evercel ("the Company") has approved a plan to pursue trading its shares on the OTCQX Market. If the Company's application with the OTCQX is approved, the Company will increase the frequency of disclosure of its financial reporting in accordance with OTCQX disclosure guidelines to provide quarterly financial updates. We also believe that the liquidity and marketability of the Company's shares may improve as a result of our shares trading on the OTCQX. We understand the approval process for the OTCQX Market could be completed in the next few months, representing a much shorter pathway to a liquid trading market than alternative national exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Short Interest Update

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 31,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NewLake Capital Partners, Inc (OTCQX: NLCP), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market.
Marketszycrypto.com

Swapnex Enables Arbitrage Trading Across Multiple Exchanges

Swapnex, a multifunctional arbitrage trading platform, allows traders to get the best prices across different exchanges. Swapnex combines cryptocurrency prices from multiple exchanges allowing traders to get the best prices in the market. By design, the platform consolidates popular crypto exchanges into a single website. As a result, account owners have access to more than ten crypto exchanges, numerous boosters, manual and auto trading tools, among other features. Some of the notable exchanges on the platform include Coinbase, Binance, Bithumb, Kraken, etc.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Aurania Receives Approval on Amendment of Warrant Terms

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2021) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the proposed amendment of warrant terms as announced on August 6, 2021. A total of 1,043,567 non-broker warrants (the "Warrants") were issued in relation to a private placement financing that closed in three tranches on February 28, March 5 and March 13, 2020. The Warrants carry an exercise price per share of C$4.25 and are scheduled to expire on August 28, September 5 and September 13, 2021, respectively. These Warrants are the only non-listed warrants currently outstanding.
Energy Industryalbuquerqueexpress.com

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Receives Conditional Approval of Windular Acquisition & Resumes Trading on TSXV Under Symbol "EHT"

Windular's proprietary technology presents a compelling opportunity for global telecoms faced with carbon reduction mandates and provides a solution to increasing energy costs associated with 5G network rollouts and 1M+ cell towers powered by diesel generators. EHT's solar technology combined with Windular's wind system will provide clients with a full...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Mcbride Regulatory News (MCB)

McBride plc announces that on 19th August 2021 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 2nd November 2020. Description of shares: McBride plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence. Number...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

VanEck Files for Ethereum Futures ETF in US

Investment firm VanEck has filed for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on Ethereum futures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. According to the filing, VanEck’s fund will invest in ETH futures contracts, “pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products that provide exposure to ETH” while not directly investing in Ethereum or any other digital assets.
Businessswfinstitute.org

Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions. NN Investment Partners is a...
StocksCoinTelegraph

BlackRock ETFs hold $384 million of shares in Bitcoin mining firms

Filings submitted by the $9 trillion multinational investment manager BlackRock reveal the firm has made significant investments in two leading publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms. A June 30 filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, unearthed by Forbes, shows that BlackRock owns a 6.71% stake in Marathon Digital...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

ASIC Warns against Trading Cryptos on Unlicensed Exchanges

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has become the latest financial market regulator to ring the warning bell against the unlicensed cryptocurrency venues. According to a notice published on Wednesday, the regulator has cautioned Aussie investors who are investing in crypto-related financial products and services on platforms that do not hold an Australian Financial Services (AFS) license.
Currenciesbaltimorenews.net

TRADE AND EXCHANGE, BUY AND SELL CRYPTO WITH BINARYX

Binaryx is a relatively young but forward-looking licensed cryptocurrency exchange that provides space for trading, buying, exchanging bitcoin and other popular assets. The project offers a complex ecosystem where users can buy cryptocurrencies, sell crypto, learn, and monetize their skills. The platform features operational versatility, numerous tools and products, favorable terms of collaboration, and enhanced security. This is an excellent solution for both professional investors and novice traders. Tap into all the benefits of the simple, fast, and profitable cryptocurrency exchange and trading on https://www.binaryx.com!
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

TILT Holdings Cannabis Co. Will Debut On NEO Exchange

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) revealed Monday that it has received approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange. The move follows the company's announcement that it had entered into a multi-state licensing agreement with cannabis product innovator brand 1906 and obtained four provisional licenses – issued by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission – for the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of adult-use cannabis at its Taunton location and to sell adult-use cannabis at its Brockton location.
Commodities & Futurecrowdfundinsider.com

Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitop Makes Trading Platform Improvements

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitop has made several changes to its trading platform, which offers advanced trading technology for contracts for differences (CDF). A cryptocurrency contracts exchange in Singapore, Bitop provides services in more than 150 countries. It was launched in 2018, has offices in the United States, Singapore, and Taiwan, and has secured MSB (Money Services Business) licensing in the United States and Canada, according to the company.
Worldambcrypto.com

DBS Vickers receives approval for crypto license in Singapore

Singapore’s DBS Bank announced today that its brokerage arm, DBS Vickers, would now be able to provide digital payment token services in Singapore as a mandated payment institution under the country’s Payment Services Act. This is after the bank received in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide said services recently.
Worldcryptopolitan.com

DSB Bank’s crypto exchange receives authority to provide services in Singapore

Several crypto exchanges are awaiting their permit to provide crypto services in Singapore. From Monday, authorities in Singapore would allow the DSB bank’s crypto exchange to provide crypto services. Institutional investors will now be allowed to buy, store, and hold Bitcoin and other altcoins as announced by the MAS. The...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Singapore Monetary Authority Approves Crypto Trading for DBS

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has approved DBS Vickers to provide trading services for digital payment tokens. DBS Vickers is the brokerage arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank, which also operates the crypto exchange DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx). Vickers hopes to directly support asset managers and companies in trading digital payment tokens through the DDEx. DBS added that Vickers is working through the necessary follow-ups in order to meet MAS’ requirements for a license.

Comments / 0

Community Policy