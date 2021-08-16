19 Secrets to Sleep Better at Night

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a complicated relationship with sleep. I don’t consider myself a good sleeper at all. I wake up at odd hours, find it nearly impossible to sleep late (even during the weekend), and I don’t know the meaning of a decent nap. If I take a nap, you might as well count me out for the rest of the day. There’s no balance whatsoever. Lately, my biggest concern has been sleeping through the night, since there are many days when I don’t wake up feeling rested. I’ve tried leaving the TV on until it turns off with a timer, making music playlists, and even thinking about imaginary scenarios until I eventually fall asleep. Unfortunately, none of it has been consistent. It was beyond time for me to experiment with something new (at least, new to me). Given the opportunity to try the White Noise Machine from Tuft & Needle + Snooz, I had everything to gain and nothing to lose.