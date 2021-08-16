Cancel
CannaSafe Announces Departure Of CEO, Appoints New Management Team

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CannaSafe, California's leading ISO accredited cannabis testing laboratory, today announced that CEO Aaron Riley will amicably depart from the company to pursue testing ventures in emerging markets. CannaSafe has selected three new members to the leadership team, and Mr. Riley will continue to help facilitate the transition of the Los Angeles lab that began in early 2021. Aaron will be moving on to build out the Oregon and Florida locations but under a new entity.

Through this reorganization, partners Bill Scrogins and Greg Balotin are set to become owners, while Gerry Dabkowski will assume the role of incoming CEO. Antonio Frazier and Ini Afia will be retained as President and Chief Science Officer, respectively. Additionally, several members of CannaSafe's original science team have returned to the company in recent months to advance the company's testing capabilities.

"After 5 years at CannaSafe, I have decided to move on to my next venture in the testing space," said Aaron Riley, CEO of CannaSafe. "I will be working on a continuation of early personal investments in a facility in Orlando and look forward to breaking into the growing Florida market. I am excited about this new opportunity and am grateful for my time at CannaSafe."

"Aaron is pursuing a laboratory in Florida and we wish him much success. I am very happy to be back as owner of CannaSafe and to have reunited our original lab leadership. Ini's homecoming enticed several key scientists to return from other labs and retaining Antonio has allowed us to rebuild our operations team and streamline systems that, together, present the best in class service to our clients. We are intensely focused on serving the California community both in terms of cannabis testing but also in being part of the solution to many problems we all face." Bill Scrogins.

In the coming months, CannaSafe will be expanding their services with a more robust offering of testing and research. The company added additional cannabinoids to their testing scope, bringing the total roster up to 15. CannaSafe also recently upgraded its lab instrumentation and expanded R&D offerings to include particle size, emulsion stability, shelf life, and HLVD testing. CannaSafe's laboratory testing services are utilized by the most recognized and trusted California cannabis and hemp brands, leveraging their state-of-the-art R&D facility geared at opportunities to make groundbreaking discoveries in cannabis and hemp.

About CannaSafe™CannaSafe is committed to defining consumer safety and quality assurance standards for the cannabis industry. They are a full-service testing laboratory offering a one-stop solution where cannabis cultivators and distributors can ensure that they are in full compliance with all regulatory requirements and that their products are effective and safe for use. CannaSafe Analytics is proud to be the first accredited cannabis testing lab in the world. Over the years, they have been continuously setting the standard for cannabis testing through the utilization of state of the art technology, cutting-edge scientific methods, and expert staff. To learn more about CannaSafe, visit https://www.csalabs.com/.

Contact Renee Cotsis renee@mattio.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannasafe-announces-departure-of-ceo-appoints-new-management-team-301354212.html

SOURCE CannaSafe

