Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Akoustis To Webcast Investor Update Call On August 30th At 8:00 Am ET

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Charlotte, N.C., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) - Get Report ("Akoustis" or the "Company"), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, will host an investor update call to provide a business update and outlook on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will host a question-and-answer session at the end of the call.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international). The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website and will be available for playback at the following URL: https://ir.akoustis.com/news-events/ir-calendar .

Akoustis is actively delivering volume production of its WiFi 6 tandem filter solutions, shipping multiple 5G small cell XBAW ® filter solutions, delivering initial designs of its new 5G mobile filter solutions to multiple customers and is now entering the market with its new WiFi 6E coexistence XBAW ® filter solutions.

Given the rapidly growing sales funnel activity as well as ongoing interaction with customers regarding expected ramps in both 5G mobile and WiFi 6E in calendar 2022, the Company plans to increase the annual production capacity at its New York fab by the end of calendar 2021 to approximately 500 million filters per year.

Akoustis currently has 15 commercial XBAW filters in its product catalog, and recently introduced 5.6 GHz and 6.6 GHz WiFi 6E coexistence filter modules, which when qualified, will bring the number of catalog products to 17. Current product catalog filters include a 5.6 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.2 GHz WiFi filter , a 5.5 GHz WiFi-6E filter , a 6.5 GHz WiFi 6E filter , three small cell 5G network infrastructure filters including two Band n77 filters and one Band n79 filter, a 3.8 GHz filter and five S-Band filters for defense phased-array radar applications, a 3.6 GHz filter for the CBRS 5G infrastructure market and a C-Band filter for the unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. The Company is also developing several new filters for the sub-7 GHz bands targeting 5G mobile device, network infrastructure, WiFi CPE and defense markets.

About Akoustis Technologies, Inc.

Akoustis ® ( http://www.akoustis.com/ ) is a high-tech BAW RF filter solutions company that is pioneering next-generation materials science and MEMS wafer manufacturing to address the market requirements for improved RF filters - targeting higher bandwidth, higher operating frequencies and higher output power compared to incumbent polycrystalline BAW technology deployed today. The Company utilizes its proprietary XBAW ® manufacturing process to produce bulk acoustic wave RF filters for mobile and other wireless markets, which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and digital back end. Superior performance is driven by the significant advances of high-purity, single-crystal and associated piezoelectric materials and the resonator-filter process technology which drives electro-mechanical coupling and translates to wide filter bandwidth.

Akoustis plans to service the fast growing multi-billion-dollar RF filter market using its integrated device manufacturer (IDM) business model. The Company owns and operates a 120,000 sq. ft. ISO-9001:2015 registered commercial wafer-manufacturing facility located in Canandaigua, NY, which includes a class 100 / class 1000 cleanroom facility - tooled for 150-mm diameter wafers - for the design, development, fabrication and packaging of RF filters, MEMS and other semiconductor devices. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in the Piedmont technology corridor near Charlotte, North Carolina.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions, plans or strategies for the future (including our possible future results of operations, business strategies, competitive position, potential growth opportunities, potential market opportunities and the effects of competition), and the assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "might," "would," "will," "should," "could," "project," "expect," "plan," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "help," "believe," "think," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "forecast," "seek," "potential," "possible," "continue," "future," and similar words (including the negative of any of the foregoing), although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future results, performance, events or circumstances. Instead, these forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include, without limitation, risks relating to our ability to obtain adequate financing and sustain our status as a going concern; our limited operating history; our inability to generate revenues or achieve profitability;  the results of our research and development activities; our inability to achieve acceptance of our products in the market; the impact of a pandemic or epidemic or a natural disaster, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our operations, financial condition and the worldwide economy, including its impact on our ability to access the capital markets; general economic conditions, including upturns and downturns in the industry; shortages in supplies needed to manufacture our products, or needed by our customers to manufacture devices incorporating our products; our limited number of patents; failure to obtain, maintain, and enforce our intellectual property rights; our inability to attract and retain qualified personnel; our reliance on third parties to complete certain processes in connection with the manufacture of our products; product quality and defects; existing or increased competition; our ability to successfully manufacture, market and sell products based on our technologies; our ability to meet the required specifications of customers and achieve qualification of our products for commercial manufacturing in a timely manner; our ability to successfully scale our New York wafer fabrication facility and related operations while maintaining quality control and assurance and avoiding delays in output; the rate and degree of market acceptance of any of our products; our ability to achieve design wins from current and future customers; contracting with customers and other parties with greater bargaining power and agreeing to terms and conditions that may adversely affect our business; risks related to doing business in foreign countries, including China; any security breaches, cyber-attacks or other disruptions compromising our proprietary information and exposing us to liability; our failure to innovate or adapt to new or emerging technologies; our failure to comply with regulatory requirements; results of any arbitration or litigation that may arise; stock volatility and illiquidity; dilution caused by any future issuance of common stock or securities that are convertible into or exercisable for common stock; our failure to implement our business plans or strategies; and our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in more detail in the Risk Factors and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in previously filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Considering these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements regarding future events and circumstances discussed in this document may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The forward-looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or privately any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, for any reason after the date of this document to conform these statements to new information, actual results or to changes in our expectations.

COMPANY:Tom SepenzisAkoustis TechnologiesVP of Corporate Development & IR(980) 689-4961tsepenzis@akoustis.comThe Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.Robert B. Prag, President(858) 794-9500bprag@delmarconsulting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Canandaigua, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcast#Akts#The Company#Company#Xbaw#Cbrs#Uas#Baw Rf#Mems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

BiomX To Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On August 16, 2021

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) ("BiomX" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage microbiome company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will host a conference call and a live audio webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, to report second quarter 2021 financial results and provide business updates. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0724 (U.S.), 1-809-406-247 (Israel) or 1-201-389-0898 (International). The live and archived webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.biomx.com.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

VERB To Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call On Monday, August 16, 2021, At 5:00 P.m. ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) - Get Report ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor To KPMG LLP

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") effective August 20, 2021. At the request of the Company, Deloitte resigned as the...
Income Taxwashingtonnewsday.com

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get an Extra $1,400 Payment in 2022.

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get an Extra $1,400 Payment in 2022. Another stimulus check does not appear imminent this year, since the economy appears to be recovering from the worst effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, this does not guarantee that some people will receive the monies entirely; certain Americans may be eligible for an additional $1,400 payment if they can wait until 2022.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.260-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.48 million.Alteryx also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.180 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $2.08. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$612.17 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to post $612.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $618.10 million and the lowest is $603.10 million. DexCom reported sales of $500.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.32 Million

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce sales of $227.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.80 million and the highest is $229.20 million. Cloudera reported sales of $214.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 30th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.93 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.110-$1.150 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million. Shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy