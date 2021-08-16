Cancel
Fright Fest At Six Flags Is Back With New Haunted Houses, Miles Of Scary Mazes, Creepy Scareactors And Monster Rides...in The Dark. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company, and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is thrilled to announce that Fright Fest ® is back and better, bigger, and scarier than ever. This year, the company's signature Halloween celebration returns in all of its glory with miles of haunted mazes; new, spooktacular Halloween-themed shows, and live band performances; creepy scareactors prowling the midways; and thrilling, monster rides… in the dark.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005209/en/

Fright Fest is back at Six Flags parks with Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. Kids 12 and under can enjoy Trick-or-Treat trails and photos with the Looney Tunes characters. (Photo: Business Wire)

"When it comes to Halloween, our guests tell us that Fright Fest is always at the top of their 'must-do' list," said Senior Vice President of Operations Bonnie Weber. "After a one-year hiatus, our entertainment teams have created an immersive and thrilling experience, while also adhering to jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction safety protocols," added Weber.

Fright Fest offers Thrills by Day and Fright by Night. By day, little ghosts and goblins can enjoy Trick-or-Treat trails, story-telling, interactive dance parties, and pictures with the Looney Tunes characters in Halloween overdress. Offerings will vary by park and costumes are permitted for guests 12 and under.

By night, park midways transform into fog-filled mazes of sinister sights and sounds. Scarier-than-life theming and innovative special effects combine to create movie-like haunted attractions. Fright Fest is so scary it is NOT recommended for children 12 and under after 6 p.m.

SNICKERS ® returns as the presenting sponsor of Fright Fest bringing scary haunted houses, Trick-or-Treat trails, and the annual Very Important Zombie Sweepstakes to guests across the nation. For a limited time only, guests at select parks can also enjoy special Fright Fest food and beverage offerings like the Funnel Scream Cake featuring SNICKERS ® , a Fright Fest favorite, or the new Frightening Fanta ® Fizz drink made with Fanta ® Orange, candy corn syrup, whipped cream and sprinkles, available in a limited-edition souvenir cup.

Six Flags, Coca-Cola ® , and Fanta ® have also teamed up to deliver innovative augmented reality experiences to park guests this year. These web-based AR experiences will be available at select Six Flags locations, either by scanning onsite QR codes or a Six Flags drink bottle. Each of the four featured experiences will reveal a hidden "scare" within the Fright Fest-inspired AR scenes that allow users to create spine-shivering, sharable content. Guests can even visit the Fanta ® photobooth experience inside the parks, which puts users into the middle of a zombie attack.

Fright Fest, presented by SNICKERS ® will be held at the following parks:

  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas - September 10-October 31
  • Six Flags Great Adventure - September 10-October 31
  • Six Flags Magic Mountain - September 11-October 31
  • Six Flags Over Texas - September 11-October 31
  • Six Flags Great America - September 18-October 31
  • Six Flags Over Georgia - September 18-October 31
  • Six Flags Darien Lake - September 24-October 30 (Fridays and Saturdays only)
  • Six Flags St. Louis - September 24-October 31
  • Six Flags America - September 25-October 31
  • Six Flags New England - September 24-October 31
  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom - September 25-October 31
  • Frontier City - October 2-October 31
  • The Great Escape - October 2-October 31
  • La Ronde - October 2-October 31

Based on individual state mandates, masks may be required for all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status. Check park websites before visiting.

Six Flags parks are on the hunt for more ghouls and zombies to help scare up some fun. Interested candidates should apply online before attending an audition at www.sixflagsjobs.com or text SCARE to 220MONSTER. Seasonal team members who work through October 31, 2021, can earn up to an additional $500-$1,000 or more with a 10% bonus for wages earned from July through September and a 15% bonus for wages earned in October.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005209/en/

