Ritchie Bros. Sells US$99 Million Of Equipment In Its Largest-ever Pipeline Construction Auction

Retirement auction for Barrilleaux Inc. on Aug 10 - 11 attracted 6,900+ bidders from 56 countries

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Last week Ritchie Bros. sold US$99+ million of pipeline construction equipment in its largest-ever single-owner auction, for Barrilleaux Inc. In less than two days the company sold 3,100+ items from three Barrilleaux locations in New Mexico and Texas to thousands of online bidders from around the world.

"It was a great couple of days with excellent results that went way beyond our target," said owner Glen Barrilleaux. "I've built a great relationship with Ritchie Bros. over the past 15-plus years I've been working with them. This whole process went so smoothly because of their professionalism and hard work. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Ritchie Bros. to anyone looking to conduct their retirement sale."

More than 6,900+ people from 56 countries registered to bid in the August 10 - 11 unreserved auction. Approximately 95% of the equipment was purchased by U.S. buyers, including 41% sold to Texas buyers. The remaining 5% was sold to international buyers from as far away as Belize, Morocco, and Australia.

"This was the nicest fleet of equipment I've seen in my 40+ years in the auction business," said Alan McVicker, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "Combine that with our ability to drive unprecedented demand and you get amazing results, with several items from this auction achieving higher prices than retail. We'd like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Barrilleaux for putting their trust in Ritchie Bros. and we wish them all the best in their retirement.

"We now turn our attention here in Houston to next week's live auction on August 24 - 26, when we once again will be open on auction day to our valued customers. We also have close to 1,000 Texas-based items available right now on Marketplace-E, plus another 1,000+ available in IronPlanet's upcoming weekly featured auction."

The Barrilleaux auction was live simulcast from Ritchie Bros. site in Houston, where customers were welcomed back for the first time in 18 months. Still, most of the action was online, with customers completing more than 450,000 equipment views and making close to 13,000 PriorityBids.

Five Big Sellers:

2015 Vermeer T1155III crawler trencher - US$800,000

2019 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor - US$620,000

Unused 2020 Caterpillar 14M3 motor grader - US$520,000

Unused 2020 Caterpillar 926M wheel loader - US$225,000

2021 Peterbilt 389 sleeper truck tractor - US$265,000

AUCTION QUICK FACTS: CARLSBAD, NM ( AUGUST 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): US$99+ million

Total Registered Bidders: 6,900+

Total Number of Lots: 3,100+

Total Number of Consignors: 1

Ritchie Bros. will sell more than 35,000 equipment items and trucks in its upcoming events, including the Houston, TX auction on August 24 - 26; an Orlando, FL auction on September 2 - 3; and a Southeast Regional auction on September 9 - 10.

About Ritchie Bros.: Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a number of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company's selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world's largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing the exclusive IronClad Assurance ® equipment condition certification; Marketplace-E, a controlled marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The Company's suite of solutions also includes Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions and Rouse Services LLC, which together provides a complete end-to-end asset management, data-driven intelligence and performance benchmarking system. Ritchie Bros. also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, and Kruse Energy, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Photos and videofor embedding in media stories are available at rbauction.com/media.

