Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

The New On3.com Well-positioned To Become Preeminent Source For College Sports

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE. Tenn., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of becoming the preeminent source for college sports coverage and recruiting news, On3.com debuts today. On3 will cover college sports in an expansive fashion, with national voices such as Ivan Maisel, local team sites like KSR and Inside Texas and a first-of-its-kind player database.

"Over the next several months, we will be launching various aspects and features of what will be the next-generation college sports media and data company," On3 CEO Shannon Terry said. "Today is just the beginning."

Terry knows of what he speaks. He and his team are the founders and creators of Rivals.com (acquired by Yahoo! Sports in 2007) and 247Sports (acquired by CBS in 2016).

On3 will be composed of three primary pillars: stellar national college football, basketball and recruiting coverage; iconic fan publications that cover individual teams; and a recruiting and player database, replete with features that never have been seen before.

College sports has undergone a tremendous transformation in the past few months — from the introduction of NIL to the proposed expansion of the College Football Playoff to what looks to be another round of realignment — and On3 is well-positioned to be a primary news source in an ever-changing landscape.

Maisel has covered college football for the likes of Sports Illustrated and ESPN.com for more than three decades, and he will be joined on the national team by writers Matt Zenitz and Eric Prisbell and editor Mike Huguenin. Prisbell will specialize in the coverage of college sports business. Other notable hires will follow.

Recruiting is the lifeblood of college sports, and Terry has plucked former Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Chad Simmons for a similar role at On3. Joining Simmons are former 247Sports scout Charles Power and former ESPN and 247Sports analyst Gerry Hamilton. Terry also hired social media influencers Hayes Fawcett (football) and Joe Tipton (basketball) to bolster On3's social media efforts.

And as any college sports fan can attest, one never can get enough news about their favorite team. That's why On3 licenses and acquires team sites that provide comprehensive, team-based coverage while capturing the passion of college sports. More than 20 fan sites have already agreed to terms to join On3.

On3 also hopes to transform a stale industry with a revolutionary database ("On3 db") designed not only with fans and media in mind, but also players and coaches. "On3 db" will do more than just display photos, videos and rankings; it will allow players to upload their own content to the pages; provide NIL data directly to players, fans and coaches; and house an exclusive education section for players and their parents, among other features. On3 recently announced the hiring of Grant Frerking, a current University of Tennessee football player and entrepreneur, to lead the company's NIL education efforts.

"We see these three components — national news from respected and seasoned writers, local team sites that provide comprehensive coverage, and a next-gen player database — as core to what college sports fans want and deserve," Terry said. "I'm happy today is finally here, but there is so much more to come. I think college sports fans are going to eat this up."

Media contact: Will Crall615-969-5983 media@on3.com

Twitter: @On3Sports @On3Recruits @On3NILU Instagram: @On3 @On3Recruits @On3Coms

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-new-on3com-well-positioned-to-become-preeminent-source-for-college-sports-301354197.html

SOURCE On3

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yahoo Sports#Cbs Sports#College Football Playoff#On3 Com#Ksr#Rivals Com#Cbs#Iconic Fan Publications#Nil#Sports Illustrated#Espn Com#Prisbell#247sports#University Of Tennessee#Media On3 Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Loses Commitment From 5-Star Recruit

Ohio State‘s football program has lost a commitment from one of the top recruits in the 2022 class. Jaheim Singletary, the No. 14 overall recruit in the 2022 class per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, has officially de-committed from the Buckeyes. The No. 5 cornerback in the ’22 class announced his decision...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces ‘Pretty Significant’ Alabama Injury

Alabama‘s defense should be loaded once again in 2021, though the Crimson Tide are currently dealing with a tough injury. Nick Saban announced on Sunday morning that five-star pass rusher LaBryan Ray is dealing with a “pretty significant” injury. Ray, the No. 28 overall recruit in the 2017 class, has...
Footballsaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reveals reason for Jahleel Billingsley's recent practice absences

Alabama TE Jahleel Billingsley was projected to have a bigger role in the Crimson Tide offense in 2021. However, when fall practices started, Billingsley wasn’t taking the field with his teammates. A few days ago, coach Nick Saban addressed the absences, but didn’t provide any specifics. After practice on Wednesday,...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Without intention or effort Nick Saban may have killed the Big 12

Nick Saban’s obsession with building organizations, teams, players and men leaves no time to focus on destroying anything. Saban’s extraordinary results have damaged the careers of opposing coaches and diminished the programs those coaches led – but only as byproducts of Alabama Crimson Tide success. Contrary to opinions from jealous...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

J.R. Smith Is Trying To Play Another Sport In College

On Wednesday afternoon, the sporting world learned that former NBA star J.R. Smith is headed back to college. The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard is enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University to pursue a degree in liberal studies. While he’s there Smith wants to be part of one of the school’s athletic teams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Watching Jim Harbaugh makes me sick

Jim Harbaugh is entering his 12th season as a college football head coach and seventh with the Michigan Wolverines. Despite 78 wins and seven bowl appearances over the course of his head coaching career, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum is not a fan of Harbaugh. Finebaum: Harbaugh is a complete fraud. Harbaugh...
College SportsOnward State

Sandy Barbour Joins New NCAA Committee To ‘Reshape College Sports’

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour will join bigwigs from around the country in developing ideas to “reshape colleges sports” and the NCAA. Barbour is one of 23 members of the NCAA’s new Constitution Committee, which aims to eventually propose a new governance model “that allows for...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Report: Nick Saban Had 1 Main Reason For Rejecting Texas

After Mack Brown left Texas football back in 2013, the program went all out searching for its next big-time head coach. Going after the biggest name in college football, the Longhorns reportedly offered Alabama head coach Nick Saban the job and a $100 million contract — but one thing kept him away.
Banner Elk, NCaveryjournal.com

Lees-McRae College sports roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Division 2 Athletic Directors Association (D2 ADA) announced the 2020-21 recipients of the Academic Achievement Awards, which recognizes student-athletes who have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 40 student-athletes from Lees-McRae College. In total, there were a record-breaking 16,262...
Ohio Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban shares update on Ohio State transfer WR Jameson Williams

After his team finished an evening practice in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed the media and spoke on a number of topics surrounding the Crimson Tide as they prepare for the 2021 season. Charlie Potter of BamaOnline247 tweeted Saban’s comments on Ohio State junior transfer wide...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

College Quarterback Lands Endorsement With Pro Sports Team

Not many players have benefited from the NCAA’s new NIL rules as much as Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. Heading into his sixth year in college, the Hurricanes star has just done a first by landing an endorsement from a pro sports team. On Monday, King officially signed an endorsement deal...
NFLwxbc1043.com

Sports: MLB; College Football; NFL

UNDATED (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer, Stephen Vogt’s bases-loaded walk in the sixth forced in the go-ahead run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 in a matchup of second-place teams. UNDATED (AP)— J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy