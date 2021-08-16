Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

OppFi Releases Inaugural Social Impact Report

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) today released its 2020 Social Impact Report as part of the company's ongoing efforts to measure the financial impact of products and services on the OppFi platform. This inaugural report showcases 2020 data outlining the company's social impact as a result of the products and services it facilitates through its platform with its partner banks to the millions of consumers who are locked out of traditional financial options.

"Our mission to expand credit access and build financial health is made measurable through specific data on how the products and services we facilitate on our platform help consumers build a better financial path," said Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, OppFi. "Our inaugural report demonstrates how the products on our platform, our mission-aligned relationships and our educational resources continue to deliver upon our mission."

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

  • OppFi reported 424,149 consumers' payment histories to all three major credit bureaus — according to an internal Vantage Score® Study, OppFi found that consumers who paid off their loans with OppFi experienced a 32 point average Vantage Score® increase. 1
  • Through the OppFi TurnUp program, if a consumer qualifies for a sub-36% APR product, OppFi's platform will help ensure they have access to that product. Less than 2% of consumers who opt into the OppFi TurnUp program receive and close a loan with one of the lending partners.
  • Approximately 280,516 everyday consumers obtained credit through the OppFi platform in 2020, representing more than $483 million in total net originations.
  • OppU, OppFi's online financial education hub and blog, had more than 1 million user visits in 2020.
  • Through its mission-aligned relationships, OppFi provided consumers with more than 100,000 referrals to free financial health resources in 2020.

"OppFi's success is reflected in the effectiveness of our social impact initiatives and measurable outcomes for consumers. We plan to continue to measure how our business model enables us to facilitate financial inclusion to the millions of everyday consumers who need access to credit," added Natasha Anand, Vice President of Social Impact, OppFi.

The full 2020 Social Impact Report is available on OppFi's website here.

About OppFi

OppFi (OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. OppFi's platform facilitates the installment loan products, OppLoans and SalaryTap, and the credit card product, OppFi Card. The company has been an Inc. 5000 company for six straight years, a two-time Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. OppFi's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi's business, including the impact of government stimulus; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; whether OppFi will be successful in launching OppFi Card, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of OppFi Card; whether OppFi will be successful in expanding SalaryTap, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of SalaryTap; the ability of OppFi to maintain or improve its social impacts and how such impacts will affect OppFi's business; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in OppFi's filings with the SEC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein. OppFi cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. OppFi does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

________________________ 1 October 2020, OppFi conducted a study using data from Clarity (part of Experian), to determine how credit scores of the everyday consumer change over a 15-month period. The study used internal loan application data during 1Q 2019. Consumers in this group who were funded using the OppFi platform and paid off their loan in full prior to May 2020 were included in the calculation of Average Vantage Score® Increase representing a total of 5,790 consumers. These consumers had an average Vantage Score® of 567 at the time of application versus an average Vantage Score® of 599 as of May 2020. This represented a 32 point average Vantage Score® increase. Please note that some consumers who paid off their personal loan serviced or originated by OppFi may have other positive credit behavior contributing to a score increase.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005157/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Report#Credit Bureaus#Credit Score#Consumer Credit#Oppfi Releases#Oppfi Inc#Opfi#Social Impact Report#Vantage Score Study#Oppu#Opploans#Oppfi Card#Deloitte#Chicago Business#The Forbes America 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesscisco.com

Cisco CSR in India: Making a positive social impact

“Powering an inclusive future for all” is Cisco’s purpose statement. I always emphasize that this is the purpose statement of the company and the CSR organization. Cisco has always been about doing good and driving impact. It’s part of our culture and woven into all we do. When India became the only country globally to mandate a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) law, we saw a great opportunity. Section 135 of the Companies Act of 2013 prescribed that two percent of average net profits by eligible companies operating in the country be directed toward CSR activities in authorized focus areas.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

Operation HOPE To Launch Ranking Of Top 25 Financial Institutions For Retail Investors

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation HOPE today announced the launch of its inaugural Top 25 Financial Institutions for Retail Investors ranking, based on each organization's commitment to providing financial literacy, knowledge and transparency for customers. As an outgrowth of its Investors' Bill of Rights , leading experts in financial regulation, securities law, fintech, customer engagement, and financial literacy will be retained to develop an annual survey of U.S. financial service, asset management and brokerage firms for calendar year 2021.
Photographyaithority.com

DoinGud Partners With Agora to Launch Social Impact NFTS

DoinGud, an NFT ecosystem focused on inspiring creativity and positive social impact,. announced the first NFTs in a series of foundational drops with Agora, a photo community that. boasts over 3 million members worldwide. Agora will drop its much coveted #BlackandWhite. the world’s most adept photographers. For many charities and...
EconomyNew Haven Register

How to Tell Your Brand's Social Impact Story

No matter your brand, you have a story to tell about your impact on society. Figuring out how best to tell that story is the challenging part. Is it about the impact of your product or service, or the entrepreneurship of your founder? If you can’t figure out a story to tell, talk to your employees and customers about what the company means to them. Finding, and proudly telling your brand’s social impact story makes your company interesting, sellable, and even newsworthy.
Spokane, WAWenatchee World

Report highlights Amazon's economic impact to the region

SPOKANE — Amazon's arrival and expansion in the Spokane region generated more than $550 million in the local economy, according to a report released Wednesday. In its 2021 U.S. Economic Impact Report, Amazon indicated it also created 4,000 direct jobs in the region, in addition to 3,300 indirect jobs related to its fulfillment center that opened in June 2020 on the West Plains.
Economybondbuyer.com

ICE launches social impact scores to help municipal bond investors with ESG

ICE Data Services has launched a new service designed to help investors navigate the complex world of social impact investing in the municipal bond market. The ICE social impact scores, powered by risQ, will let the service’s users compare which local communities will be socially impacted the most by their investments, a strong component in socially conscious investing, which is designed to advance environmental, social and governance issues, wrapped up in the term ESG.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

PNC Issues Inaugural Social Bond

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report announced today the closing of its inaugural social bond. The proceeds will be used to finance or re-finance Eligible Social Projects that promote positive social outcomes and that benefit low- to moderate-income (LMI) individuals and communities, majority-minority census tracts, and/or vulnerable or underserved populations.
Economyaithority.com

UpMetrics Extends Social Sector Analytics Platform And Expertise Into The Impact Investing Space

Camelback Ventures, Clear Vision Impact Fund, and Slauson & Co. choose UpMetrics’ impact analytics platform to support investment decision-making and outcomes reporting. UpMetrics, the analytics company advancing the way impact organizations collect and integrate data into their stories, announced a strategic expansion to cover the impact investing space, extending the company’s impact analytics expertise built from serving foundations and nonprofits. Since 2019, UpMetrics has provided foundations and nonprofits across the social sector with its impact measurement, reporting, and storytelling solution. Today, mission-driven impact investors are using the UpMetrics impact analytics platform to guide an advanced approach to outcomes-focused investing.
Businessfinextra.com

ICE and risQ introduce social impact scores

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, and risQ, a Boston-based startup focused on geospatial climate, economic and demographic data, today announced the launch of a new data service that was designed to allow users to understand and score the potential social impact of an investment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Change Of Auditor To KPMG LLP

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) - Get Report (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP ("Deloitte") to KPMG LLP ("KPMG") effective August 20, 2021. At the request of the Company, Deloitte resigned as the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Xos, Inc. Listed On Nasdaq Under The Ticker "XOS"

Xos, Inc. ("Xos"), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with NextGen Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NGAC, "NextGen") to take Xos public. The combined company has been renamed "Xos, Inc." and its shares will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol "XOS". NextGen's shareholders approved the business combination at a special meeting of stockholders on August 18, 2021.
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Career Specialist for Public Service and Social Impact

Career Specialist for Public Service and Social Impact. The Aspire Center is the hub of activity for The Aspire Program with a scope of work that extends well beyond the work of a traditional career center - this 4-year career development program also helps students to develop skills in entrepreneurship, leadership, and creativity. Carthage’s location in the Milwaukee to Chicago corridor provides students access to a wide range of experiential learning and post-graduate opportunities, and its unique J-term and off-campus study programs have historically provided global options to expand students’ perspectives on the world.
etftrends.com

How to Use ESG Factors to Navigate the Recovery

Lara Crigger, Managing Editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database, will moderate a discussion on:. Inflation, COVID, and other risks challenging the economic recovery. How investors can use ESG factors to evaluate companies’ future risks. How advisors can implement ESG strategies into client portfolios right now. Pending acceptance for one...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.18 billion-$8.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.60 billion.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NewLake Capital Partners, Inc (OTCQX: NLCP), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market.
MarketsInsurance Journal

AM Best Assigns ‘B++’ (Good) Credit Rating to Bermuda-Based ASR Re Ltd.

AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to Bermuda-based ASR Re Ltd. (ASR Re). ASR Re is a wholly owned subsidiary of ASR Holdings Ltd., the non-operating holding company in Mauritius of the ASR group. The outlook assigned to the credit ratings is stable.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Contrasting BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & AON (NYSE:AON)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations. Profitability. This table compares BRP Group and AON’s net margins, return on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy