OppFi Releases Inaugural Social Impact Report

OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) today released its 2020 Social Impact Report as part of the company's ongoing efforts to measure the financial impact of products and services on the OppFi platform. This inaugural report showcases 2020 data outlining the company's social impact as a result of the products and services it facilitates through its platform with its partner banks to the millions of consumers who are locked out of traditional financial options.

"Our mission to expand credit access and build financial health is made measurable through specific data on how the products and services we facilitate on our platform help consumers build a better financial path," said Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, OppFi. "Our inaugural report demonstrates how the products on our platform, our mission-aligned relationships and our educational resources continue to deliver upon our mission."

Highlights from the 2020 report include:

OppFi reported 424,149 consumers' payment histories to all three major credit bureaus — according to an internal Vantage Score® Study, OppFi found that consumers who paid off their loans with OppFi experienced a 32 point average Vantage Score® increase. 1

Through the OppFi TurnUp program, if a consumer qualifies for a sub-36% APR product, OppFi's platform will help ensure they have access to that product. Less than 2% of consumers who opt into the OppFi TurnUp program receive and close a loan with one of the lending partners.

Approximately 280,516 everyday consumers obtained credit through the OppFi platform in 2020, representing more than $483 million in total net originations.

OppU, OppFi's online financial education hub and blog, had more than 1 million user visits in 2020.

Through its mission-aligned relationships, OppFi provided consumers with more than 100,000 referrals to free financial health resources in 2020.

"OppFi's success is reflected in the effectiveness of our social impact initiatives and measurable outcomes for consumers. We plan to continue to measure how our business model enables us to facilitate financial inclusion to the millions of everyday consumers who need access to credit," added Natasha Anand, Vice President of Social Impact, OppFi.

The full 2020 Social Impact Report is available on OppFi's website here.

About OppFi

OppFi (OPFI) is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. OppFi's platform facilitates the installment loan products, OppLoans and SalaryTap, and the credit card product, OppFi Card. The company has been an Inc. 5000 company for six straight years, a two-time Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the seventh fastest-growing company in Chicagoland in 2021 by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also listed on the Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. For more information, please visit oppfi.com.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside OppFi's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on OppFi's business, including the impact of government stimulus; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of OppFi to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; costs related to the business combination; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that OppFi may be adversely affected by economic, business, and/or competitive factors; whether OppFi will be successful in launching OppFi Card, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of OppFi Card; whether OppFi will be successful in expanding SalaryTap, including whether there will be consumer or market acceptance of SalaryTap; the ability of OppFi to maintain or improve its social impacts and how such impacts will affect OppFi's business; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in OppFi's filings with the SEC, including those under "Risk Factors" therein.

________________________ 1 October 2020, OppFi conducted a study using data from Clarity (part of Experian), to determine how credit scores of the everyday consumer change over a 15-month period. The study used internal loan application data during 1Q 2019. Consumers in this group who were funded using the OppFi platform and paid off their loan in full prior to May 2020 were included in the calculation of Average Vantage Score® Increase representing a total of 5,790 consumers. These consumers had an average Vantage Score® of 567 at the time of application versus an average Vantage Score® of 599 as of May 2020. This represented a 32 point average Vantage Score® increase. Please note that some consumers who paid off their personal loan serviced or originated by OppFi may have other positive credit behavior contributing to a score increase.

