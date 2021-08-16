Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Report 2021: Japan - A Unique Case Of Environment Driven And Energy Driven Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$837.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Combined Heat & Power (CHP) segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGRThe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$589.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.6% and 18.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR. Other Applications Segment to Record 25.3% CAGRIn the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$210.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$396.6 Million by the year 2027. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

