Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market Report 2021: Japan - A Unique Case Of Environment Driven And Energy Driven Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2027Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) estimated at US$837.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 21.7% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Combined Heat & Power (CHP) segment is readjusted to a revised 18.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $250.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGRThe Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$250.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$589.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.6% and 18.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR. Other Applications Segment to Record 25.3% CAGRIn the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$210.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$396.6 Million by the year 2027. Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Fuel Cells - A Rudimentary Overview
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Solid Oxide Fuel Cells - A Curtain Raiser
  • Current and Future Analysis
  • Collaborative Effort - Key to Successful Commercialization
  • Present Levels of Commercialization
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 35 Featured):

  • Adelan Ltd.
  • Atrex Energy Inc.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation
  • Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
  • Ceres Power Limited
  • Convion Ltd.
  • Elcogen AS
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc.
  • Hexis AG
  • SOLIDpower S.p.A.
  • Sunfire GmbH
  • Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • SOFCs Takes on Competition from Market Leader PEMFC Head-On
  • Growing Focus on Environmental Protection to Drive Adoption of SOFCs in Power & Transportation Sector
  • Growing Demand for Electricity Driving Demand for SOFCs in Power Sector
  • SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments
  • SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation
  • Growing Focus on Renewable Energy to Add to Market Demand for SOFCs
  • Positive Outlook for Fuel Cell Integrated Residential CHPs
  • Efforts in Full Swing to Make SOFC a Mainstream Technology for APU in Automobiles
  • Factors Indicating Potential Opportunity for SOFCs in Heavy-Duty Trucks and Refrigerated Transport Vehicles
  • Opportunities in Military & Defense Sector
  • SOFCs Make Perfect Sense for Mobile Networks
  • The Role of the Government in Driving the Market's Future
  • Favorable Government Policies Remain Critical to Success
  • Investments Pour In, Promising to Expand the Industry's Scope
  • Planar SOFC Remains the Dominant SOFC Technology in the Market
  • SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to Developed Countries
  • Japan - A Unique Case of Environment Driven and Energy Driven Market
  • Developing Nations Set to Follow Developed Markets in Adoption of SOFCs
  • China on the Verge of a Fuel Cell Boom
  • Technological Developments Widen Scope of Applications for SOFCs
  • Technological Innovations Promise to Revolutionize SOFC Manufacturing
  • Nano Coatings Emerge as Means to Enhance Durability of SOFC
  • SOFC Demand Not Disruptive to Supplies of Rare Earth Elements
  • Conventional Power Companies Vie for the SOFC Pie

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • World Current & Future Analysis for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
  • World Historic Review for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Power & Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Combined Heat & Power (CHP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
  • World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 35

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2a19ws

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-solid-oxide-fuel-cells-sofcs-market-report-2021-japan---a-unique-case-of-environment-driven-and-energy-driven-market-301355703.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#The Combined Heat Power#Adelan Ltd#Atrex Energy Inc#Elcogen#Fuelcell Energy#Hexis Ag#Solidpower S P A#Mainstream Technology#Apu#Sofc Pie 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Constructionatlantanews.net

Construction Industry Is Poised To Drive Hybrid Construction Equipment Market Demand Over Forecast Period 2028

Hybrid construction equipment market deals with the construction equipment that have two power sources. Research on Hybrid construction equipment started in 1997 as Komatsu took charge of developing Hybrid construction equipment. However, in 2003 Hitachi developed world's first hybrid loader that had a series configuration. The global hybrid construction equipment...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Global Bright Steel Wire Rope Market to be driven at a CAGR of 3.4% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Bright Steel Wire Rope Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global bright steel wire rope market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, lay type, strand pattern, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Acrylic Resins Market in the packaging sector to witness 6.3% CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Acrylic resins market accounted at $18.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to hit $28.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028, As per the report published by Allied Market Research. Surge in building and construction projects and increase in demand from the automotive industry drive the growth of the acrylic resins market. However, adverse effects of volatile content and government regulation hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from the emerging economies is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Tungsten High Speed Steel Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2031

250 Pages Tungsten High Speed Steel Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Tungsten High Speed Steel sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Energy-efficient Technology in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced phase change materials market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, product, industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Face Wash Market to be Driven by Increasing Personal Care Industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Face Wash Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global face wash market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, skin type, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Fuel Additives Markets, 2021-2026 - Opportunities With The Increase In Demand For Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel (ULSD)

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Additives Market by Type (Deposit Control, Cetane Improvers, Lubricity Improvers, Cold Flow Improvers, Stability Improvers, Octane Improvers, Corrosion Inhibitors), Application (Diesel, Gasoline, Aviation Fuel) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The fuel additives market size is...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market to be Driven by Rising Demand of Vaccines and Cosmetic Preservatives in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Oxo-Octyl Acetate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global oxo-octyl acetate market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications, manufacturing process and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market to be Driven by the Growth of AI and Deep Learning Technologies in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Field Programmable Gate Array Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global field programmable gate array market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, product, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Noninvasive Neuromodulation Market to be driven by technological and medical advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ' Global Noninvasive Neuromodulation Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Noninvasive Neuromodulation market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Oryzanol Market to be Driven by Rising Health Awareness in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Oryzanol Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Oryzanol Market, assessing the market based on its segments like source, application, and region. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Industrytheshotcaller.net

Fuel Cell For Data Centers Market Strategic And SWOT Analysis By 2028 -Doosan Fuel Cell America, Logan Energy, Ballard, Bloom Energy

Latest released, the research study on Global Fuel Cell For Data Centers Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2028, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fuel Cell For Data Centers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fuel Cell For Data Centers. The study covers emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Doosan Fuel Cell America, Logan Energy, Ballard, Bloom Energy, Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, Plug Power, AFC Energy, FuelCell Energy, Panasonic, Hydrogenics.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market to be driven by the versatility and application flexibility of alumina trihydrate in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global alumina trihydrate market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Industrytheshotcaller.net

Fuel Cell Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – Bloom Energy, Panasonic, Toshiba ESS, Aisin Seiki

Latest released, the research study on Global Fuel Cell Market Report Forecast 2021 – 2026, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Fuel Cell Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Fuel Cell. The study covers emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bloom Energy, Panasonic, Toshiba ESS, Aisin Seiki, Plug Power, Ballard Power Systems, Mitsubishi, Doosan, FuelCell Energy, POSCO Energy, Hydrogenics, SOLIDpower, Ceres Power, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies, Convion.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global Fire Extinguisher Market to be Driven by Strict Government Regulations for Fire Safety in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Fire Extinguisher Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global fire extinguisher market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, extinguishing agent, fire, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Global ZINK Printing Market to be Driven by Easy availability and Low Maintenance of ZINK links in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global ZINK Printing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global ZINK printing market, assessing the market based on its segments like functionality, component, connectivity, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Global Calcium Phosphate Market to be Driven by rising demand from pharmaceutical industry in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Calcium Phosphate Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the Global Calcium Phosphate Market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Polyvinyl Formal Adhesives Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth and Share 2020 to 2025| Basf, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Polyvinyl Formal Adhesivess Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Polyvinyl Formal Adhesivess Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Polyvinyl Formal Adhesivess market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Sodium Aluminium Silicate Market Growth, Size, Analysis and Trends to 2025| Basf, Dow, Mitsui Chemicals

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Sodium Aluminium Silicates Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Sodium Aluminium Silicates Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Sodium Aluminium Silicates market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Marketscommunitynewscorp.com

Global SBC Market growth expected to be driven by increasing technological advancements

Global SBC Market: Growing Market Segments, Investments By Industry Players For Rapid Growth, Market Size and Share, Forecast till 2025. The Market Research Store has published a report on the Global SBC Market. The report gives the client the most up-to-date information on the SBC market. Market value and growth rate, size, production consumption and gross margin, pricings, and other influential factors are all included in the report. In addition, the report includes detailed information on all of the SBC market’s distributors, suppliers, and retailers. The report goes over the competitive landscape of all industry players in great detail. Market players have strategically changed their business plans as a result of the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy