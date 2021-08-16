Cancel
Syneffex™ Publishes Results Of Company's Nanotechnology Based Thermal Insulation At Fort Wainwright In Alaska

By PR Newswire
GOLDEN, Colo., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syneffex™ Inc. published the results of a US Army Base installation of the Company's Heat Shield™ High Heat at Fort Wainwright, home of the United States Army Garrison and units of the United States Army Alaska (USARAK) including the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, the USARAK Aviation Task Force and the Medical Department Activity-Alaska.

The issue they had at Fort Wainwright was that cold water pipes were within close proximity to steam pipes, all housed within the underground utilidors used to house piping to ensure that they don 't freeze.

Traditional fiberglass insulation was not functional because it took up too much space and degraded quickly due to moisture and condensation, causing corrosion of the pipes and becoming ineffective.

The maintenance personnel choose Heat Shield™ High Heat coating as an effective thermal pipe insulation that can withstand moisture and also be easily coated onto both the cold water and hot steam pipes, taking up nearly zero space.

Stuart Burchill, CEO/CTO of Syneffex Inc. states, "The coating exceeded expectations for pipe insulation, providing a 68 degree Fahrenheit difference on steam pipes, reducing the temperature from approximately 301F (149.5C) down to approximately 233.1F (111.72C) with a very thin film of our patented thermal insulation and protective coating. Significant energy was saved by reducing the heat loss from the steam pipes. The cool pipes delivered cool water to the residences on base instead of lukewarm water.

You can learn more here:

https://www.syneffex.com/pipe-insulation-coating-industrial-pipe-wrap-insulation/

https://www.syneffex.com/synavax-independent-testing-data/

About Syneffex Inc.

Syneffex Inc. provides products that improve energy efficiency and worker safety. The Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Nanotech Inc., which develops and commercializes new and innovative applications for nanotechnology.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. The Company is not obligated to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syneffex-publishes-results-of-companys-nanotechnology-based-thermal-insulation-at-fort-wainwright-in-alaska-301355455.html

SOURCE Syneffex Inc.

