Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Southern California Reproductive Center Welcomes Two Top Fertility Doctors To Their Award-Winning Practice

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is proud to announce the addition of two leading physicians, Dr. Debra Minjarez and Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, to their award-winning fertility practice.

"It's an honor to be working at one of the best fertility clinics in the world." - Dr. Debra Minjarez

Dr. Minjarez joins the SCRC team at their Santa Barbara and Ventura locations. She is an award-winning physician with more than 20 years of experience in reproductive health, fluent in both English and Spanish. Dr. Minjarez achieved B.S, M.S. and M.D. degrees at Stanford University; completed her internship and residency at the University of Colorado; and completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility at the University of Texas. She is board-certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, and Infertility.

"I'm proud to be joining the SCRC team as part of this exceptional group of physicians offering the highest quality patient care," Dr. Minjarez said. "It's an honor to be working at one of the best fertility clinics in the world meeting the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of patients."

Dr. Wertheimer joins the SCRC team at their Pasadena location. Fluent in English and Hebrew and conversational in Farsi, she earned her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine; completed her residency in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health at Montefiore Medical Center; and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Cedars Sinai Hospital. She is certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and the American Medical Association.

"I'm committed to helping my patients who dream of having children accomplish that goal," said Dr. Wertheimer. "Like the other exceptional doctors on the SCRC team, I believe in continuing to research new methods to overcome infertility challenges using cutting-edge technologies."

The hiring of Dr. Minjarez and Dr. Wertheimer is the latest move on behalf of the award-winning reproductive clinic as they continue to expand their practice to provide fertility services throughout Southern California and beyond.

"It's an honor to welcome Dr. Minjarez and Dr. Wertheimer to the SCRC team," says CEO Michaela Griggs. "They're two very dedicated physicians who will help support our mission of providing the highest quality care to every patient. They are the perfect addition to our growing team of expert fertility specialists."

About Southern California Reproductive CenterFounded in 1999, Southern California Reproductive Center is one of the most well-established fertility physician groups in the world. SCRC serves patients throughout Southern California, the United States, and across the world at its offices in Beverly Hills/ Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Pasadena. SCRC is dedicated to providing patients with the most innovative technologies and highest quality of care to optimize their chances for success in creating a family. ( https://www.scrcivf.com/)

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-california-reproductive-center-welcomes-two-top-fertility-doctors-to-their-award-winning-practice-301354526.html

SOURCE Southern California Reproductive Center

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertility#Scrc#Stanford University#The University Of Texas#Obstetrics#Women S Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
California StateUC Santa Cruz

Doctoral candidate’s award-winning research documents experiences of Latina girls growing up in rural California

UC Santa Cruz graduate student Roxanna Villalobos recently won a national dissertation scholarship award from Sociologists for Women in Society that will support her research with Latina girls in rural California. The Esther Ngan-ling Chow and Mareyjoyce Green Dissertation Scholarship will provide Villalobos with $18,000 in funding, which she plans...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Legs Feel Like This, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in America, and one of the greatest threats to your health. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart failure is behind one in every four fatalities in the U.S., causing a death every 36 seconds. And while heart attacks may have a reputation for being sudden, random, and unavoidable, that couldn't be further from the truth. Heart attacks are usually the result of chronic heart conditions that build slowly over time, and your chances of having one can be lessened with early health interventions.
U.S. Politicsthewestsidegazette.com

US Warns Of Polio-Like Illness Outbreak In Four Months

WASHINGTON — The national public health agency of the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Aug. 17 alerted of an expected outbreak of the polio-like disease Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in the next four months. AFM is an uncommon but serious neurologic condition. It causes the...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

The Delta variant Is a monster and our last weapon is the unvaccinated

Oh, how the tide has turned. Three months ago, COVID was ravaging my homeland, India. The Delta variant was burning through the country like an uncontrolled wildfire. People carted dying relatives town to town, desperately seeking hospital beds or a whiff of oxygen. A cousin in India said, “COVID is not taking lives, just the beds. Lack of oxygen is taking lives.”
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy