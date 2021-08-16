Southern California Reproductive Center Welcomes Two Top Fertility Doctors To Their Award-Winning Practice

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is proud to announce the addition of two leading physicians, Dr. Debra Minjarez and Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, to their award-winning fertility practice.

"It's an honor to be working at one of the best fertility clinics in the world." - Dr. Debra Minjarez

Dr. Minjarez joins the SCRC team at their Santa Barbara and Ventura locations. She is an award-winning physician with more than 20 years of experience in reproductive health, fluent in both English and Spanish. Dr. Minjarez achieved B.S, M.S. and M.D. degrees at Stanford University; completed her internship and residency at the University of Colorado; and completed a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility at the University of Texas. She is board-certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, and Infertility.

"I'm proud to be joining the SCRC team as part of this exceptional group of physicians offering the highest quality patient care," Dr. Minjarez said. "It's an honor to be working at one of the best fertility clinics in the world meeting the physical, emotional, and psychological needs of patients."

Dr. Wertheimer joins the SCRC team at their Pasadena location. Fluent in English and Hebrew and conversational in Farsi, she earned her medical degree from Albert Einstein College of Medicine; completed her residency in Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women's Health at Montefiore Medical Center; and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Cedars Sinai Hospital. She is certified with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and is a member of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and the American Medical Association.

"I'm committed to helping my patients who dream of having children accomplish that goal," said Dr. Wertheimer. "Like the other exceptional doctors on the SCRC team, I believe in continuing to research new methods to overcome infertility challenges using cutting-edge technologies."

The hiring of Dr. Minjarez and Dr. Wertheimer is the latest move on behalf of the award-winning reproductive clinic as they continue to expand their practice to provide fertility services throughout Southern California and beyond.

"It's an honor to welcome Dr. Minjarez and Dr. Wertheimer to the SCRC team," says CEO Michaela Griggs. "They're two very dedicated physicians who will help support our mission of providing the highest quality care to every patient. They are the perfect addition to our growing team of expert fertility specialists."

About Southern California Reproductive CenterFounded in 1999, Southern California Reproductive Center is one of the most well-established fertility physician groups in the world. SCRC serves patients throughout Southern California, the United States, and across the world at its offices in Beverly Hills/ Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Pasadena. SCRC is dedicated to providing patients with the most innovative technologies and highest quality of care to optimize their chances for success in creating a family. ( https://www.scrcivf.com/)

