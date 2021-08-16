Smart For Life, Inc. Executes Definitive Agreement To Acquire Nexus Offers, Inc.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc. (Smart for Life or SFL), an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Nexus Offers, Inc., a network platform in the digital affiliate marketing space. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Smart for Life and Justin Francisco, Co-Founder of Nexus Offers.

Nexus Offers is a market leading CPA (Click Per Action) network, with a loyal customer base of publishers and affiliates and an enviable reputation for being an invite only network with outstanding customer service. As a private CPA network, Nexus has strict criteria for who is invited to join the network, typically only by recommendation through existing members. Smart for Life management intends to complete the acquisition within the next 30 days subject to completion of customary conditions.

"Combining the success of our brands, including the recently acquired Smart for Life® brand, with the robust eMarketing platform represented by Nexus Offers is a powerful strategy," said Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life's Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition will support our objective of creating a highly diversified and vertically integrated global nutraceutical company. It supports SFL's vision of developing and acquiring multiple brands and sales channels for the cross marketing of goods and services. With sales of nutraceutical products, including vitamins and supplements, increasingly being purchased online directly from the consumers, these digital marketing platforms represent a significant revenue stream for the company going forward."

Nexus Offers was founded by Justin Francisco, an internet marketing expert with a background in computer science, and Steven James, a graphic designer with a strong sales background and a principal focus in internet marketing, who have combined their 20 years of experience in CPA and affiliate marketing toward their successful growth trajectory at Nexus Offers.

"We are excited to join the Smart for Life team and believe our marketing expertise will support enhanced revenues and earnings," stated Justin Francisco, Co-Founder of Nexus Offers. "This terrific marriage provides not only continuity of the business, but with greater resources, management depth and an attractive portfolio of health and wellness products."

Completion of this acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including successful due diligence and financing.

About Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, SFL is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

About Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC

Smart for Life acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com.

About Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc.

Smart for Life's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA registered, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Smart for Life's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Contact Information:A.J. Cervantes, Jr. Executive Chairman Smart for Life, Inc. 990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503 Miami, FL 33132786.749.1221 info@smartforlifecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-for-life-inc-executes-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-nexus-offers-inc-301355534.html

SOURCE Smart for Life, Inc.