Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Smart For Life, Inc. Executes Definitive Agreement To Acquire Nexus Offers, Inc.

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc. (Smart for Life or SFL), an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has executed a definitive agreement to acquire Nexus Offers, Inc., a network platform in the digital affiliate marketing space. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Smart for Life and Justin Francisco, Co-Founder of Nexus Offers.

Nexus Offers is a market leading CPA (Click Per Action) network, with a loyal customer base of publishers and affiliates and an enviable reputation for being an invite only network with outstanding customer service. As a private CPA network, Nexus has strict criteria for who is invited to join the network, typically only by recommendation through existing members. Smart for Life management intends to complete the acquisition within the next 30 days subject to completion of customary conditions.

"Combining the success of our brands, including the recently acquired Smart for Life® brand, with the robust eMarketing platform represented by Nexus Offers is a powerful strategy," said Ryan Zackon, Smart for Life's Chief Executive Officer. "This acquisition will support our objective of creating a highly diversified and vertically integrated global nutraceutical company. It supports SFL's vision of developing and acquiring multiple brands and sales channels for the cross marketing of goods and services. With sales of nutraceutical products, including vitamins and supplements, increasingly being purchased online directly from the consumers, these digital marketing platforms represent a significant revenue stream for the company going forward."

Nexus Offers was founded by Justin Francisco, an internet marketing expert with a background in computer science, and Steven James, a graphic designer with a strong sales background and a principal focus in internet marketing, who have combined their 20 years of experience in CPA and affiliate marketing toward their successful growth trajectory at Nexus Offers.

"We are excited to join the Smart for Life team and believe our marketing expertise will support enhanced revenues and earnings," stated Justin Francisco, Co-Founder of Nexus Offers. "This terrific marriage provides not only continuity of the business, but with greater resources, management depth and an attractive portfolio of health and wellness products."

Completion of this acquisition is subject to a number of conditions including successful due diligence and financing.

About Smart for Life, Inc. f/k/a Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, SFL is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. Smart for Life is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Smart for Life have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

About Doctors Scientific Organica, LLC

Smart for Life acquired Doctors Scientific Organica ("DSO") which is principally engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide array of health & wellness foods, vitamins and supplements, including several weight loss products. Smart for Life®, the primary DSO brand, is sold in big box retailers such as Costco and Walmart, as well as through online retailers such as Amazon. DSO's products include cookies, protein bars, shakes and similar products, which can be found on its website: www.smartforlife.com.

About Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc.

Smart for Life's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA registered, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantemanufacturing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Smart for Life's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

Contact Information:A.J. Cervantes, Jr. Executive Chairman Smart for Life, Inc. 990 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 503 Miami, FL 33132786.749.1221 info@smartforlifecorp.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smart-for-life-inc-executes-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-nexus-offers-inc-301355534.html

SOURCE Smart for Life, Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Smart For Life Inc#Nexus Offers Inc#Sfl#Health Wellness#The Smart For Life#Bonne Sant Group Inc#Company#Llc Smart For Life#Dso#Bsnm#Supply Chain As A Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
Related
aithority.com

Highmetric Acquires NewRocket

Leading Worldwide ServiceNow Provider Bolsters Human Experience Capability With Addition of Renowned Service Portal Company. Highmetric, a technology strategy, design and operations provider and an Elite Partner of cloud computing platform ServiceNow, announced that it has acquired NewRocket, an industry leader in delivering world-class employee experiences on the ServiceNow platform. This acquisition brings NewRocket’s user-focused design and innovative solutions to Highmetric, complementing its existing digital workflow optimization capabilities. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Highmetric is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors (“Gryphon”), a leading middle-market private equity firm.
Businessaithority.com

Dentsu Expands Global Google Technology Practice With Two Leadership Appointments

New roles will oversee Google technology partnerships, sales, and client solutions across dentsu. dentsu international has appointed two senior leaders to its Global Google Technology practice; Alex Langshur will be the practice lead, with Seth Hammac appointed the practice growth lead. Together, Langshur and Hammac will drive partner relationships, growth opportunities, and integrated marketing and advertising technology solutions for clients.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Acquires KPI Holdings, Inc.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety ("Pye-Barker Fire") is proud to announce that it has acquired KPI Holdings, Inc. ("Keystone Fire Protection Co."), a fully integrated fire and life safety company headquartered in North Wales, Pennsylvania. With this acquisition, Pye-Barker Fire continues its strategic plan of growing its national footprint.
Businessnddist.com

Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.

Valin Corporation — which narrowly missed Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced Thursday that the company has acquired an automation products distributor in Arizona. Serving as a technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, Valin has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Sun Automation...
San Francisco, CAdallassun.com

Oncology Pharma, Inc. Executes Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) With much anticipation, Oncology Pharma, Inc. has finalized a Co-Development Agreement with NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Oncology Pharma will pursue the early feasibility and nonclinical development of a dactinomycin nanoemulsion drug product intended for the treatment of pediatric cancer.
EconomyStamford Advocate

Financial Marketing and Technology Agency Gate 39 Media Ranks as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 19, 2021. Gate 39 Media, a full-featured marketing agency and technology consulting firm dedicated to serving the financial and agricultural industries, announced that for a second consecutive year, it has ranked in Inc.’s annual list celebrating the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in America placing at #3202. With three-year...
Businessmartechseries.com

GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing for GZ6G Technologies

GZ6G Technologies , the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

PPK Investment Group, Inc. and MJ Harvest, Inc. Execute Non-Binding Term Sheet to Acquire Up to 10% of Weedsy

Non-Binding Term Sheet Also Includes Licensing Agreement to Market Weedsy Branded Products in Oklahoma and South Dakota. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. ('MJHI') (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that MJHI and its portfolio company PPK Investment Group, Inc. ('PPK') recently executed a non-binding term sheet to acquire 10% of WDSY, LLC ('Weedsy'), a cannabis brand in California currently sold in over 50 dispensaries. The initial term of the agreement is proposed to be for 5 years and would be renewable at successive 5-year anniversaries of the agreement at the election of MJHI and PPK, provided certain performance objectives are met. Specific terms are intended to be included in a definitive agreement between the parties, subject to completion of satisfactory due diligence by the parties. Weedsy sells pre-rolled branded cannabis products packed with organic cannabis flower, kief and THC distillate throughout California.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Announces Pricing Of Debt Offering

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) ("Howmet Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of $700 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.000% Notes due 2029 (the "Notes"). The offering is expected to close on September 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cantaloupe, Inc. Acquires Micro-Market Innovator Yoke Payments™

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- The NAMA Show 2021 -- Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced it has acquired the assets of Delicious Nutritious LLC, dba Yoke Payments™ (“Yoke”), a Los Angeles, Calif. award-winning micro market payments company. Yoke’s kiosk and mobile apps will be showcased during The NAMA Show 2021 in New Orleans, La. at Cantaloupe’s booth #1231.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

TILT Holdings Inc. Announces Second Agreement With Old Pal To Expand Into Pennsylvania

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. ("TILT or the "Company") (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement (the " Agreement") to manufacture, package and distribute select products by Old Pal, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle cannabis company. Per the new Agreement, TILT's Pennsylvania subsidiary, Standard Farms LLC (" Standard Farms"), will bring Old Pal into the Company's full-service wholesale manufacturing, packaging and distribution platform in the Commonwealth, expanding the Company's relationship with Old Pal beyond Massachusetts.
BusinessMySanAntonio

ClearStar, Inc., Announces Chad Parodi as Chief Executive Officer

Parodi, former CEO of Nashville-based XMI, will lead all aspects of company operations. ClearStar, Inc., a leading provider of Human Capital IntegritySM technology-based services in background and medical screening is pleased to announce that Chad Parodi has been named Chief Executive Officer. Parodi will lead all aspects of company operations,...
Agriculturealbuquerqueexpress.com

Naturally Splendid Signs Definitive Agreement

10-Year Exclusive Manufacturing and Distribution Rights to Popular Plant Protein, Meat Alternative Line. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ('Naturally Splendid', 'NSE' or 'the Company') (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSXV:NSP) (OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased to announce the signing of the Definitive Agreement with Flexitarian Foods Pty. Ltd., a division of Australia's largest plant-based manufacturer, to become the exclusive Canadian manufacturer and distributor for an extensive line of plant-based, meat-alternative products.
Businessaithority.com

SkyLab Solutions Acquired By VisionTrack Inc

SkyLab Solutions, a fast-growing US fleet telematics company, has been acquired by VisionTrack Inc, Europe’s leader in video telematics, to accelerate its expansion in the US marketplace. SkyLab Solutions, a fast-growing US fleet telematics company, has been acquired by VisionTrack Inc, Europe’s leader in video telematics, to accelerate its expansion...
Healthbuffalonynews.net

StageZero Life Sciences Signs Definitive Agreement with Health Clinics Limited

StageZero to Expand Capabilities in Early Diagnosis and Prevention of Cancer and Other Diseases as Vertically-integrated Health Services Company. PepTcell Limited (Health Clinics Limited) Chairman Richard Huston to Join StageZero Board. Transaction Expected to Close Later This Month. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Acquires $10,680.00 in Stock

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 500 shares of Gaia stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $5,510.00. NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday,...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Investors Management Group Inc. acquires 242-unit Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park

Investors Management Group Inc., a California-based real estate investment and asset management firm, announced Aug. 16 it has acquired Tapestry at Hollingsworth Park at 201 Rocky Slope Road in Greenville. The 242-unit apartment community is the firm’s first South Carolina multifamily acquisition and was purchased for an undisclosed price. “While...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Endocan Announces Amendment to Agreement to Acquire Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Endocan Solutions Inc. ("Endocan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has executed an amendment (the "Amendment") to the share exchange agreement dated June 4, 2021 among Endocan, Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. ("Nirvana") and the shareholders of Nirvana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy