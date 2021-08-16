Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

MODA MODA Begins Global Sales By Introducing Its Functional Shampoo On Amazon

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae), a cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, has recently launched a shampoo brand " MODA MODA" and announces the sale of its functional shampoo, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo," on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in 4th week of August.

MODAMODA Inc jointly developed the product with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a chemist from MIT, for seven years. It is formulated with a natural antioxidant that reacts with oxygen and sunlight to darken gray hair into blackish brown gradually.

It was designed based on the browning phenomenon of the insects' wounded area facilitated by the self-healing substance and the Maillard reaction of fruits facilitated by the antioxidant substance. The product's primary raw material helps resolve middle-aged consumers' concerns by darkening gray hairs, minimizing hair loss, and boosting hair volume.

Dr. Haeshin Lee's video on the story of the MODA MODA "Pro-Change Black Shampoo."

"With K-beauty receiving global attention, we plan to target overseas markets starting with Amazon sales actively," said Aiden Bae, President of MODA MODA. "We are developing color shampoo that can produce various colors for young consumers."

Meanwhile, MODA MODA advertised its brand image on an outdoor ad board at Times Square in New York on July 12, announcing its start as a global haircare brand.

The official selling price of MODA MODA Pro-Change Black Shampoo in the US is USD 34.00 based on 10.5 oz (300g) of authentic product.

MODA MODA Inc. also designed the world's first multifunctional shampoo container, applying a patented 3-step oxygen blocking technology. This 3-step sealing mechanism, composed of an aluminum pouch, disc valve, and a shaft, is customized to perfectly block oxygen exposure, preserving the shampoo formula from oxidizing.

MODA MODA Inc. Media Contact:Marketing Dept. PR Manager Younchang Seo, marketing@bhlab.co.kr

https://www.imodamoda.com/brand-en.html *Press kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1lCkuw67h2WGvq1Bhn_dzFwIN9ebFcaV8?usp=sharing

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moda-moda-begins-global-sales-by-introducing-its-functional-shampoo-on-amazon-301354947.html

SOURCE MODA MODA

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Colour#Natural Hair#Moda Moda Inc#Moda Moda#Amzn#Modamoda Inc#Mit#Media Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Shape Magazine

This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Is the Secret Key to Soothing Dry, Itchy Scalps — and It's On Sale

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Eden Lichterman. If you struggle with a dry scalp, you're probably no stranger to white flakes and red, irritated patches. A simple way to deal with that dehydrated, itchy skin is to try out a shampoo and conditioner duo that's specifically formulated to soothe and nourish your scalp. Over 5,600 shoppers recommend the Botanic Hearth Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner Set (Buy It, $21, $26, amazon.com), and it's currently on sale at Amazon.
New York City, NYabc7ny.com

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK -- Starting Monday, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

NEIGHBORHOOD Introduces Its Expansive FW21 Collection

Returning for Fall/Winter 2021, NEIGHBORHOOD has now unveiled a lookbook for its latest collection ahead of its first delivery for the season. Introducing its expansive range of offerings, the Japanese label shared everything from classic Americana styles, technical wares and lifestyle goods. Leading the first delivery for FW21 is a jacket marked by patchwork paisley bandana, relaxed fit contemporary military shirt, specially processed denim jackets and functional pocket riddled utility vest. Other items include branding marked sneaker boxes, collapsable stool and garbage can coming in sleek black. While a series of candles adapted from NEIGHBORHOOD’s signature incense chambers served to round out the release.
EconomyWestport News

How to Maximize the Sale of Your Amazon Business

As a direct result of 2020’s global commotion, businesses were uprooted, organizations succumbed to forced digital transformations and ecommerce accelerated at record pace. The changes for businesses caused a “Gold Rush” type effect as Amazon became a mecca for small businesses seeking a chance to survive during a global pandemic. Sellers rapidly joined the online retailer's marketplace to sell and move products, and their success served as a catalyst for others to follow suit. In fact, from January to March 2021, an additional 280,000 sellers joined the 1.9 million who were already actively selling on the marketplace — and it’s estimated that an additional 1.2 million will join by the end of 2021.
Internetapppicker.com

Amazon Sale Rank Calculator

In the course of recent years, the contender-ship in the Amazon selling section has been developing drastically. Such conditions naturally make every one of the justification for fortifying the market positions and picking the most winning selling technique. Specifically, you have to make precise figures and anticipate your deals. Additionally,...
TV ShowsETOnline.com

The Best Tech Gear for Back to School Is on Sale at Amazon

These days, the right tech makes a difference when it comes to being successful in school. Beyond being required for remote learning, the right school laptop and accessories make it easy to take notes, study, stay in touch with friends and family, and -- of course -- to watch the latest TV shows and movies on Netflix, Hulu and more once the school day has ended.
Electronicsnewsbrig.com

The Kmouk 2.1-channel soundbar is on sale at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There are two things every TV owner should know. The first is how to disable the dreaded soap-opera effect that seems to be the default on all new TVs. The second is, your TV’s built-in speakers are either mediocre or downright terrible and should be replaced.
Aerospace & Defensehypebeast.com

Amazon Begins Operations at Its $1.5 Billion USD Air Hub

Amazon has officially begun operations at its 800,000-square foot facility located at the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport, the company announced in a press release. The Amazon Air Hub will be used as a base for dozens of company-branded aircrafts per day, processing millions of packages weekly — a goal it...
Skin CarePosted by
TheStreet

Amyris Launches Terasana Clinical Clean Skincare Brand

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company in Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, today announced the launch of Terasana ™ Clinical, a clean skincare brand. Today's launch represents the first of three highly anticipated brand launches Amyris will launch this summer.
thurrott.com

Amazon Retail Sales Surpass Walmart

Customers spent more money at Amazon in the past 12 months than they did at Walmart, making it the world’s largest retailer outside of China. That’s according to data from Wall Street estimates compiled by the financial research firm FactSet and first reported by The New York Times. According to the estimates, Amazon customers spent over $610 billion in the past year, compared to $566 billion for Walmart.
InternetPosted by
Mental_Floss

Amazon Is Currently Having a Huge Sale on Kindles

Are you the type of person who's always bringing home new books to add to your to-read pile and then just forgetting about them? There's actually a word for that—tsundoku, which is a Japanese term that comes from the words tsumu ("to pile up") and doku ("to read"). And if your pile of unread books is starting to take up a bit too much real estate around your home, you can declutter your life while still buying all the titles you want, thanks to Amazon's Kindle sale.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The best Amazon TV deals and sales for August 2021

If you’re shopping for a new television, don’t make the mistake of overlooking Amazon TV deals during your hunt. Everybody knows this online retailer sells everything from tech gadgets and entertainment media to clothes and even groceries now, but when it comes to big items like televisions and furniture, many people still grab their car keys and head off to their local big-box stores.
Businessslashdot.org

Amazon Plans To Open Its Own Department Stores

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon will soon open its own department stores, with a focus on apparel, electronics and household goods. The Seattle Times reports:. The first stores are expected to be located in Ohio and California and will be about 30,000 square feet in size, which would be smaller than the typical department store, the Journal reported. The e-commerce giant, which last year had $386 billion in sales, has been expanding into physical retail in recent years, opening grocery stores, book shops and specialty pop-ups around the country. Analysts say its latest foray -- while unexpected -- provides an opportunity to reach customers in a new way.
Beauty & Fashionthedallasnews.net

India Region Remains the Largest Market for Skin Care Products; Market to Grow at 9.5% CAGR through 2021-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "India Skin Care Products Market by Product Type, Demographics, Age Group, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the India skin care products market size was valued at $2,478.4 million in 2017, and is projected reach $5,033.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2027. The skin care products market in India is experiencing constant growth, owing to increase in shelf space in retail stores and boutiques across the country. Moreover, many multinational brands such as L'oréal S.A. and Beiersdorf AG have entered into the Indian market, and are focusing on increasing their customer base through their respective pricing strategies and by providing high-quality products to consumer.
ElectronicsLegit Reviews

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Is On Sale

Anyone who likes to read and is interested in a new digital reader wants to check out Amazon’s deal with its popular Kindle Paperwhite. Typically the Kindle Paperwhite sells for $129.99. However, right now, the device is on sale for $79.99 with free one-day prime shipping. That is a discount...

Comments / 0

Community Policy