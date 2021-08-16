Cancel
Clemson, SC

Xavier Thomas' Confidence is Skyrocketing'

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
Myles Murphy was only a true freshman last season, but even he knew that something was wrong with upperclassman Xavier Thomas. But now, Thomas is a different animal after spending last season in the buffet line rather than the salad bar.

"XT, from the time I first got here to know, he's much more disciplined," Murphy said "Back when he was overweight, very overweight and out of shape, and then he just got disciplined and started eating right and after every practice he was in the weight room, on the treadmill doing what he needed to do to get a good sweat it. Nutrition for him got top-tier. That was the biggest thing for him. You can do whatever in the weight room, but if your nutrition isn't right, then you're not going to get where you want to be."

Thomas had intended to take a four-game medical redshirt a year ago after complications with both COVID-19 and strep throat but ultimately appeared in seven games upon the NCAA granting a free year of eligibility in 2020. Thomas (22.5) ranks first in career tackles for loss on Clemson’s current roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4XLp_0bSuIVZf00

Now, with a new perspective and new body, Thomas is ready to be the player that everyone knew he could be—and opponents dread.

"Once he got into the body he's in right now, his confidence sky-rocketed," Murphy said. "He started to loosen up on the field, which is honestly what I love to see because even when I was in high school watching XT I was like, 'That's a really good player right here.'

"Knowing he's in that body right now is very exciting."

