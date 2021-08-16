Democratic Comptroller Candidates Support Cannabis Legalization, Equitable Industry
As efforts to legalize cannabis in Maryland ramp up, Democratic comptroller candidates are looking to create an equitable marijuana industry in the state. House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said last month that she would support a referendum next year on whether recreational marijuana should be legalized, and she set up a cannabis workgroup to create plans for a legal marijuana industry. Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) has said his chamber plans to move forward with a bill to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2022.www.marylandmatters.org
Comments / 1