Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Mirion Launches Lab-Pulse™ Internet Of Things Enabled Services For High Purity Germanium Systems

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Mirion Technologies, Inc. ("Mirion"), a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, today announced the launch of Mirion Lab-Pulse™ Services ("LabPulse Services"), a comprehensive value-based Internet of Things offering for High Purity Germanium systems to improve count room and laboratory uptime.

Lab-Pulse Services complements Mirion's on-site Customer Service Agreements by providing the ability to monitor instrument data remotely. Through Lab-Pulse Services, customers receive detailed information on the state of their instruments through email notifications for each hardware alarm, monthly executive summary reports, access to an on-demand status dashboard, and personalized recommendations to allow for optimum performance and predictive maintenance. If a problem does arise, a case for each alarm is automatically routed to Mirion Technical Support for prompt review and assistance.

"The Lab-Pulse system is an exciting new service solution that allows our Services team to monitor the state of instrument health for our customers' systems. Lab-Pulse Services is a 'connected solution' and Mirion's first foray into the Internet of Things," says Audrey Summers, Vice President of Services at Mirion. "At a high level, this means that data is sent from our devices in the field to our Lab-Pulse system in the Cloud, tracking and analyzing the data for performance within expected tolerances. If a discrepancy arises, the customer and Mirion Technical Support team are notified."

The increased visibility into system health provided by Lab-Pulse Services will help extend operational product life and enhance the overall customer experience. Its launch is a key component of Mirion's long-term business objectives.

"Lab-Pulse Services marks an important step in our long-term digital transformation roadmap," said Thomas Logan, Chief Executive Officer at Mirion. "Our digital strategy is focused on using data to enhance customer experiences, improve responsiveness, and build better products and services. SaaS allows us to deliver continuous value by hosting software in the Cloud, reducing customers' install time, costs, and maintenance efforts while allowing Mirion easier access to provide rapid updates and integration. We are excited to announce that this key new product offering is ready for our customers to experience today as part of their service agreements with Mirion."

Mirion expects to complete its merger with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - Get Report and become a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021.

For more information on Lab-Pulse Services, visit lps.mirion.com.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA - USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com. Mirion is currently a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners, LLP.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) - Get Report is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its initial public offering, raising $750 million from investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Mirion's product and service offerings and digital transformation roadmap and the potential business combination with GSAH. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as "pro forma," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When GSAH or Mirion discusses its strategies or plans, including as they relate to the potential transaction, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, GSAH's or Mirion's management.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risk and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside GSAH's and Mirion's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the registration statement on Form S-4 of GSAH filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 30, 2021, including those under the caption "Risk Factors" therein, and other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by GSAH and available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Neither GSAH nor Mirion undertakes any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210816005167/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
42K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germanium#Goldman Sachs Group#Pulse#Sec#Mirion Technologies#Labpulse Services#Lab Pulse Services#Mirion Technical Support#Cloud#Saas#Mirion Com#Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Desktop Health Launches Metal Binder Jetting for Dental Labs, Starting With Chrome Cobalt to Enable Fully Digital Workflows

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, today announced the expansion of its dental technology portfolio to include a turnkey metal 3D printing solution for dentistry along with the launch of chrome cobalt for use in dental applications. The Shop System TM, one of the world’s fastest metal binder jetting solutions, is now available for pre-order by dental labs, delivering superior surface finish and resolution, and offering a promising pathway for custom dental appliances and surgical guides.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Kajeet Launches Connected Health, Enabling the Delivery of Secure and Reliable Remote Health Services

MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) August 10, 2021. Kajeet®, a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver safe, reliable and controlled internet access, today announced the launch of Kajeet Connected Health™. A comprehensive IoT solution, Connected Health enables the successful delivery of telemedicine services while maintaining the highest levels of security and reliability.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Fudo Five enables remote users to safely access servers, applications, and systems

Fudo Security has announced significant new capabilities to its PAM solution. With the release of Fudo Five, Fudo offers IT leaders a comprehensive suite of PAM services that includes just-in-time access, auto-discovery, and system health checks, while continuing to deliver the trademark simplicity, ease of use, and rapid time to install that customers have come to expect.
Softwaremartechseries.com

IAB Tech Lab Launches Transparency Center to Combat Fraud and Enable Accountability and Compliance in the Digital Advertising Supply Chain

IAB Tech Lab announced the initial launch of its Tech Lab Transparency Center (Transparency Center). Its goal is to provide a resource that makes it easy for digital advertising participants — buyers, sellers, and ad tech companies — to see which standards media partners have implemented, their level of compliance, certification program results, and more. This will help ensure a safe, privacy-centric ad experience for consumers.
StocksZacks.com

3 Internet Services Stocks Worth Buying Today

While the pandemic has not had the same effect on all players in the extremely diverse Internet – Services industry, those players that were adversely impacted are also climbing out of the blues. However, since this is a capital-intensive industry with high fixed cost of operation and the fairly constant...
Technologyarxiv.org

Enabling Plug-and-Play and Crowdsourcing SLAM in Wireless Communication Systems

Simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) during communication is emerging. This technology promises to provide information on propagation environments and transceivers' location, thus creating several new services and applications for the Internet of Things and environment-aware communication. Using crowdsourcing data collected by multiple agents appears to be much potential for enhancing SLAM performance. However, the measurement uncertainties in practice and biased estimations from multiple agents may result in serious errors. This study develops a robust SLAM method with measurement plug-and-play and crowdsourcing mechanisms to address the above problems. First, we divide measurements into different categories according to their unknown biases and realize a measurement plug-and-play mechanism by extending the classic belief propagation (BP)-based SLAM method. The proposed mechanism can obtain the time-varying agent location, radio features, and corresponding measurement biases (such as clock bias, orientation bias, and received signal strength model parameters), with high accuracy and robustness in challenging scenarios without any prior information on anchors and agents. Next, we establish a probabilistic crowdsourcing-based SLAM mechanism, in which multiple agents cooperate to construct and refine the radio map in a decentralized manner. Our study presents the first BP-based crowdsourcing that resolves the "double count" and "data reliability" problems through the flexible application of probabilistic data association methods. Numerical results reveal that the crowdsourcing mechanism can further improve the accuracy of the mapping result, which, in turn, ensures the decimeter-level localization accuracy of each agent in a challenging propagation environment.
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Space EA Systems Delivers Satellite-Enabled Quantum-Proof Cybersecurity And Innovation

Debuts Breakthrough Innovation to the Space Industry and Annihilates Encryption from the Global Security Community. Space EA Delivers Cutting-Edge Solutions to Eclipse Both Sides. Space EA’s new post-quantum encryption network defeats quantum’s destructive effect against security, while enabling satellite architectures and communication networks the ability to harness quantum’s power for...
Aerospace & DefenseEngadget

SpaceX is buying an Internet of Things smallsat company

SpaceX just dipped its toes into the Internet of Things. SpaceNews reports that SpaceX has acquired Swarm Technologies, a startup best known for smallsats that power IoT services. The two companies aren't shy about how this will help Swarm — this gives the younger company the resources it needs to take on other smallsat operators, no to mention "synergies" that come with a company used to designing and launching satellites.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Microchip Enables Ultra Precise Timing for 5G Systems

Article By : Microchip Technology Inc. Microchip's new single-chip multichannel IC significantly reduces network equipment time error to meet the most stringent 5G requirements. 5G technology requires time sources to be synchronized throughout a packet-switched network ten times more accurately than 4G requirements. Microchip Technology Inc. now makes it possible...
Cell Phonesawh.net

Internet of Things Security

There needs to be a shift from prizing visible new features in products to valuing how secure the product is designed to be. Gradually through the years of IoT there has been a shift from the isolated news of novel hacks, such as Phillip’s Hue hack using a drone, to constant security exploits that have severe repercussions.
Computersgame-debate.com

Aperture Hand Lab System Requirements

Additional Notes: Requires VR headset and Index Controllers. Additional Notes: Requires VR headset and Index Controllers. PC System Analysis For Aperture Hand Lab Requirements. Aperture Hand Lab requires at least a Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB or GeForce GTX 1080 Ti to meet recommended requirements running on high graphics setting, with 1080p resolution. This hardware should achieve 60FPS. The RAM requirements are at least a 4 GB memory. Finally, Aperture Hand Lab will need hardware that is a 2 year old PC or younger to run recommended.
Softwareonmsft.com

How to Enable System Restore on Windows 10

To turn on System Restore for Windows 10 to create a Restore Point for your system:. So you want to enable System Restore on your Windows 10? You're at the right place then. In what follows, we'll cover the best ways to turn on System Restore on a PC. But before that, let's quickly go over a short intro.
EducationRadio Business Report

A Broadcast Internet Remote Learning Service Launches

In a major development heralding the possibilities for all broadcasters with the new ATSC 3.0 digital television broadcast standard, the first Broadcast Internet remote learning service has been deployed. It is now up and running in the Nation’s Capital, and its over-the-air launch is thanks in part to a partnership...
MilitaryExecutiveBiz

Citadel to Supply DOD Customer With AI-Enabled Counter-Drone System

Citadel Defense has received a sole-source contract from a classified Department of Defense customer for an artificial intelligence-powered counter-drone system. The technology will use AI, machine learning and sensor fusion capabilities to enable autonomous detection, tracking and elimination of unmanned aerial system threats, the San Diego, California-based company said Thursday.
Softwarearxiv.org

Control Flow Versus Data Flow in Distributed Systems Integration: Revival of Flow-Based Programming for the Industrial Internet of Things

When we consider the application layer of networked infrastructures, data and control flow are important concerns in distributed systems integration. Modularity is a fundamental principle in software design, in particular for distributed system architectures. Modularity emphasizes high cohesion of individual modules and low coupling between modules. Microservices are a recent modularization approach with the specific requirements of independent deployability and, in particular, decentralized data management. Cohesiveness of microservices goes hand-in-hand with loose coupling, making the development, deployment, and evolution of microservice architectures flexible and scalable. However, in our experience with microservice architectures, interactions and flows among microservices are usually more complex than in traditional, monolithic enterprise systems, since services tend to be smaller and only have one responsibility, causing collaboration needs. We suggest that for loose coupling among microservices, explicit control-flow modeling and execution with central workflow engines should be avoided on the application integration level. On the level of integrating microservices, data-flow modeling should be dominant. Control-flow should be secondary and preferably delegated to the microservices. We discuss coupling in distributed systems integration and reflect the history of business process modeling with respect to data and control flow. To illustrate our recommendations, we present some results for flow-based programming in our Industrial DevOps project Titan, where we employ flow-based programming for the Industrial Internet of Things.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

GZ6G Technologies Hires Peter Malecha As Director Of Digital Marketing For GZ6G Technologies

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, today announced the appointment of Peter Malecha as Director of Digital Marketing. In this position, Mr. Malecha will be responsible for overseeing the development of the short and long-term digital marketing for the division to accelerate revenue growth and lead a fast-paced marketing organization to levels of high performance. Green Zebra Smart Media offers a full spectrum of agency services, including creative, digital marketing, advertising, public relations, sponsorship development, and more.
Businessnddist.com

Valin Corporation Grows Southwest Presence, Acquires Sun Automation Inc.

Valin Corporation — which narrowly missed Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — announced Thursday that the company has acquired an automation products distributor in Arizona. Serving as a technical solutions provider for the technology, energy, life sciences, natural resources and transportation industries, Valin has acquired Chandler, AZ-based Sun Automation...
InternetPosted by
TheStreet

Viasat, Telefónica Global Solutions Make High-Speed, Reliable Satellite Internet Service Available To Even More Businesses Across Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (VSAT) - Get Report, a global communications company, and Telefónica Global Solutions (TEF) - Get Report, the subsidiary of Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, announced today a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet service aimed at businesses across Brazil. Per the agreement, Telefónica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat's high-speed satellite internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the entire country.
TechnologyLas Vegas Herald

Building Automation and Control Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Johnson Controls, Itron, Siemens

2020-2025 Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Building Automation and Control Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CONTROL4, Beckhoff Automation, ABB, Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Lutron, Johnson Controls International, Automated Logic, Emerson Electric, DELTA CONTROLS, Itron, Siemens, Dwyer, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Legrand & Distech Controls. Get free access to sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3442514-2020-2025-global-building-automation-and-control-systems-market-report-production-and-consumption-professional-analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy