4Front Ventures Corp. To Open Its Third Dispensary In Massachusetts

Company Receives Commencement Letter and Unanimous Approval from Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to Open Mission Brookline

New Storefront to Initially Begin Serving Adults 21 Years and Older by Appointment Only on August 21 st at 10 am

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp . ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced it has received its commencement letter from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission ("CCC"), which will enable the Company to open its third dispensary in the commonwealth.

Mission Brookline will initially begin serving adults 21 years and older in the Allston Innovation Corridor , a vibrant community within the wider Boston University and Boston metropolitan area, via online appointments and in-store pickup on Saturday, August 21 st at 10 am. Located at 1024 Commonwealth Ave. in Brookline in Norfolk County, the Company's new storefront is located in one of the largest towns in New England that is also a highly desirable place to live, due to its proximity to job opportunities, public transportation, school systems, and livable neighborhoods that balance green space, historic preservation and outstanding commercial services.

"We want to thank the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission for awarding us final approval of our third dispensary in the commonwealth," said Derek Stewart, Vice President of Retail Operations, Mission Dispensaries, Massachusetts. "We look forward to serving this vibrant community from our new storefront in Brookline, which is surrounded by the City of Boston on three sides and located in a mature suburban, residential community with urban characteristics. We also believe Mission Brookline will help us accelerate our growth as we continue to bring our high standards, low-cost cultivation and production methodologies and build out our capabilities in Massachusetts in the year ahead."

Upon opening Mission Brookline will offer its existing suite of products such as Funky Monkey™, Legends™, Marmas™, Crystal Clear™ and Hi-Burst™, which have been widely embraced in Massachusetts, Washington and Illinois. The new storefront will also carry a full line of consumer-demanded flower, extracts, edibles, vaporizers, cartridges, batteries, ancillary products and merchandise. Mission's expertly trained staff will also be available to ensure an informative, welcoming and inclusive experience for all consumers.

Having previously received approval for medical and adult-use cannabis sales at its Mission facilities in Georgetown , 4Front already has a strong foothold in Massachusetts. 4Front's Mission Worcester dispensary, along with the Company's cultivation/processing facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts, were also granted authorization to commence adult-use retail and production operations in September 2020.

For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ and https://missiondispensaries.com/ .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp . ("4Front" or the "Company") ( CSE: FFNT ) ( OTCQX: FFNTF ) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator who owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Since its founding in 2011, 4Front has built a strong reputation for its high standards and low-cost cultivation and production methodologies earned through a track record of success in facility design, cultivation, genetics, growing processes, manufacturing, purchasing, distribution, and retail. To date, 4Front has successfully brought to market more than 20 different cannabis brands and nearly 2,000 unique product lines, which are strategically distributed through its fully owned and operated Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in its core markets. As the Company continues to drive value for its shareholders, its team is applying its decade of expertise in the sector across the cannabis industry value chain and ecosystem. For more information, visit https://4frontventures.com/ .

