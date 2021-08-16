Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

Rain chances continue this week

By Garrett James
newschannel6now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are going to see mild conditions once again. Today, we will only have a high of 92 with mostly sunny skies. We do have a slight chance for an isolated popup shower or thundershower. Overnight, tonight we will see a low of 71. Rain chances look to increase on Tuesday. We will have a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. Tuesday, we will have a high of 90. Wednesday, rain chances will continue. We will have a high of 91 with a 20% chance for more showers and thunderstorms. Storm chances look to remain in the forecast for the duration of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend. However, by Sunday, rain chances could leave the forecast.

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Tropical Storm Grace moves through Mexico, kills 8

VERACRUZ, Mexico — Tropical Storm Grace weakened on Saturday, drenching coastal and inland areas after a second landfall in the country in two days. At least eight people died, authorities said. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip,...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy