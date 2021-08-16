Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nearly 600 patients wait for hospital beds in Houston as city sees surge in COVID cases

By Emily Shapiro, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FS6ZV_0bSuHFf400

NEW YORK — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 620,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.3 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 59.1% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 15, 7:20 pm

Texas Supreme Court sides with Gov. Greg Abbott on mask mandate

Two days after a Dallas appeals court dealt Texas Gov. Greg Abbott a legal setback by upholding Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ order requiring masks in schools and businesses, the Texas Supreme Court shut the mandate down Sunday.

The entirely Republican Court granted a temporary stay at the request of Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

"The ban doesn't prohibit using masks. Anyone who wants to wear a mask can do so, including in schools," Abbott tweeted Sunday.

Hearings on the mask mandates will continue in lower courts as scheduled, the Court ruled.

"We won’t stop working with parents, doctors, schools, business + others to protect you and intend to win that hearing," Jenkins tweeted Sunday.

Aug 15, 11:54 am

Nearly 600 patients waiting for hospital beds in Houston

As of Saturday, 575 patients are waiting for a general bed in hospitals in the Houston area. Eighty-seven patients are waiting for an intensive care unit beds.

Hospital officials in Houston said last week that area hospitals with beds had insufficient numbers of nurses to serve them.

Nurses the state was going to surge to the area have yet to arrive, more than two weeks after they were promised.

Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to fight the third wave of COVID-19 in Texas while two more of the state's largest school districts announced mask mandates in defiance of the governor last week.

As of Saturday, there are 3.3M confirmed cases of COVID-19 and there have been 54,289 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 46.33% of Texans have been fully vaccinated.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Clay Jenkins
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Texas Attorney General#Dallas#Covid#Americans#Johns Hopkins University#Eastern#The Texas Supreme Court#Republican Court#Texans#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Health Alert: The Deadly Melioidosis Disease Has Been Found In Dallas

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about Melioidosis, a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only disease in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott Tests Negative For COVID-19, Encourages Texans to Get Vaccinated

Four days after testing positive for COVID-19, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) says he tested negative Saturday. Abbott said doctors told him his infection was "brief and mild" because he is fully vaccinated and he encouraged Texans to get vaccinated in a message he shared on Twitter. Abbott said his...
Duluth, MNGrand Forks Herald

Duluth transplant recipient grateful for third COVID-19 vaccine dose

DULUTH — People who are immunocompromised are now eligible to receive third doses of the mRNA Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration recommended last week. The emergency use authorization was updated to allow for a third dose of the...
Health ServicesPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Hospitals overwhelmed by another surge of COVID-19 patients, financial strain

The latest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., driven by the delta variant of the virus that causes the disease, has pushed up the seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations from 19,123 on June 15 to 80,664 on Aug. 15 — an increase of 322%. The hospitalizations tend to be higher in states with low vaccination rates, including Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. But a […]
EducationKSAT 12

Rural schools shut down to keep COVID-19 from overwhelming their small communities

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. If you get sick in Iraan, a West Texas town with a population of about 1,300, there is a hospital — with 14 beds. There is no critical care, meaning the most that hospital workers can do is stabilize patients and transfer them to a bigger hospital.
Oregon Statealbuquerquenews.net

Covid surges fill 93% of Oregon hospital beds

PORTLAND, Oregon: Oregon officials have reported 93 percent of local hospital beds for adults, and 90 percent of all intensive care unit beds, are full, due to Oregon's increase in COVID-19 infections. Before August, Oregon's record for hospitalizations was 622 in November 2020, during a winter Covid surge when vaccines...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reports ‘hospitals are full’ with another 251 patients waiting in emergency rooms as COVID surge continues

As Mississippi hospitals are being inundated with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, more than 250 patients across the state were being held in hospital emergency rooms awaiting actual hospital beds, the state reported Wednesday. “Our hospitals are full,” said Dr. Jim Craig, senior director of the office of health protection...

Comments / 0

Community Policy