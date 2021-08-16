Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

‘Ingraham Angle’ on vaccine mandates

fox40jackson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rush transcript of “The Ingraham Angle” on August 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I’m Laura Ingraham. This is a special edition of the “Ingraham Angle”. A week in an hour. While Obama’s...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Ingraham
Person
Raymond Arroyo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Sean Parnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#American#White House#Fox News#Mercedes#Democrats#White House#Cdc#Homeland Security#Border Patrol#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on elites putting Afghans before Americans

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. We have a huge show for you tonight.A lot going on in Washington and beyond. So let's dive right in. It's time to put "Americans First, "that's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on growing resistance to Biden's assault on liberty

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 5, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: A Hannity special, COVID confusion, Joe Biden's pandemic failures. We will expose the left's rampant COVID hypocrisy, flip flopping and much more Oh, and open borders. That's all, tomorrow night.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

'Ingraham Angle' on the left's war on work, Chicago's crime crisis

This is a rush transcript of "The Ingraham Angle" on August 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. LAURA INGRAHAM, THE INGRAHAM ANGLE HOST: All right, I am Laura Ingraham. This is Ingraham Angle from Washington tonight. We're going to get to the work deal, but you're being lied to, yes, about COVID from government agencies, medical experts. They're trying it out (ph) on TV, and they look so reasonable and so expert, but tonight I'm going to dismantle a web of deceit that they have been spinning for months, and I'm going to explain why we need to start really paying attention to this and ignoring those people.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Alan Dershowitz Clashes With Laura Ingraham Over Vaccine Mandates: ‘You Have No Right to Spread the Disease to Me!’

Alan Dershowitz and Laura Ingraham got into it Thursday night — debating the legality of vaccine mandates. In a heated discussion on The Ingraham Angle, Dershowitz — a Harvard Law professor emeritus — opined that the Supreme Court would uphold Covid-19 vaccine mandates, potentially citing George Washington’s requirement that all troops be inoculated against smallpox during the Revolutionary War.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

'The Ingraham Angle' on collapse of Afghanistan, 'woke' military

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" August 16, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. "Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. The establishment has no clothes. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle". The collapse of Afghan. Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure.
POTUSNew York Post

Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges people to get the ‘Trump vaccine’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged Sunday that she was inoculated against COVID-19 “months ago” — with the “Trump vaccine.”. Sanders, former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson from 2017 to 2019, also railed against the “misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the media” before making the call, she said in an opinion piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Texas Pastor Refuses Vaccine, Almost Dies of Covid-19

Some Texans have been eager to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, others have refused because the virus has a reasonably low mortality rate. Sadly, many people underestimate the necessity of getting vaccinated - especially if they have underlying health conditions. That's why I want to highlight the story of a Texas pastor who refused to get the vaccine and then ended up in the intensive care unit (ICU).
LifestyleTelegraph

Chaos as Kabul airport closes after fatal crush at the barricades

Kabul airport was shut down on Saturday and US citizens were urged not to head there in their attempt to flee Afghanistan, as the situation in the country degenerated further. The US State Department announced it was closing the airport for at least 48 hours to concentrate on processing the hundreds already inside.

Comments / 0

Community Policy