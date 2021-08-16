Jack Hurrell Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Through a joint venture between Perry Ellis International and RP55 Group, GOTCHA launches their second collection in 2021—the first fall drop—that not only celebrates chasing an endless summer but an offering that primes the wearer for the shoulder season ahead. The first fall GOTCHA delivery borrows from its heritage with classic silhouettes that pop in a range of colors and graphics with some basics punctuated by GOTCHA’s signature loud jacquard collars often worn as a badge of differentiation. A range of long sleeves and hoodies provide extra comfort for easy breezy afternoons as the days shorten and winds blow off shore.