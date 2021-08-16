Jack Hurrell Models MASSIMO DUTTI Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Richmond, Calif. (August 11, 2021) – Mountain Hardwear, a leader in performance equipment and apparel for climbers, mountaineers, and athletes, has expanded its StretchdownTM Collection. Four new styles were added to the signature line including the Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, the Stretchdown Parka and Stretchdown Pant, each available in men’s and women’s. The Stretchdown Light Pullover and Jacket, Parka and Pant are each constructed with bluesign® approved, 700-fill RDS-certified down insulation. Through three distinct baffle patterns – small, medium and large – Stretchdown is now offered in multiple weights, accommodating for differences in climate, activity and use.
