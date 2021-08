FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three new bike laws that were passed during this year’s North Dakota legislative session will soon go into effect. House Bill 1290 – Overtaking and Passing a Bicycle This law requires vehicles to pass a bicycle with a minimum of 3 feet between the bicyclist and the vehicle. This provides a safer environment for those riding bicycles on the road. Prior to this law, North Dakota was one of only seven states without a safe passing law.