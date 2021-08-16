Overcome your high-speed train design challenges through adhesives science

The UK is currently undergoing, or at least attempting, a rather radical upgrade to its internet service. With plans already in place to bring high-speed broadband to at least 15 million homes by 2025, while this is certainly a lofty goal, it hasn’t come without its problems. Namely, that fitting it under the current system requires a lot of road digging which is not only disruptive but clearly quite a time-consuming method. – Following a report via MSN, however, the UK Government has just issued funding for a unique idea that could potentially see high-speed broadband cabling utilise the existing water pipe network.