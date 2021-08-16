Cancel
Overcome your high-speed train design challenges through adhesives science

Cover picture for the article3M Materials and Adhesives Science have transformed exteriors and interiors of High-Speed Trains (HST) through solving challenges of speed, energy efficiency and stability, allowing manufacturers and operators to focus on improving passenger experience and comfort in new designs. With a complete portfolio of innovative adhesives and tapes, and years of application engineering experience in the rail market, 3M is the right partner to help you solve your design and assembly challenges in rail car design and manufacturing.

