Social Security is a complex program. There's a lot misinformation about Social Security out there. One myth, in particular, could really leave you cash-strapped as a senior. There's a lot of misinformation floating around with regard to Social Security, and at times, it can be hard to know what to believe. For example, you may have read that Social Security is running out of money completely. It isn't. While the program may need to cut benefits in the future, it still has a number of viable revenue sources that will allow it to keep paying benefits to members of today's workforce.