Your income affects your ability to save for retirement. Lower earners may be eligible for more tax breaks to help save money. No matter how much money you make, you need to save some of it for retirement. Social Security alone replaces only around 40% of pre-retirement earnings, which isn't sufficient when experts recommend replacing at least 80%. While it may be hard to invest for the future, doing so is crucial to avoid a major financial shortfall as a retiree.