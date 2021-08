When you get to a certain point in your career, the most important thing about preseason games is the socks. That’s what sixth-year veteran and Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry said when asked what he hoped to take out of Saturday’s meeting with the Jets and the two exhibition contests that will follow it later this month. After training all offseason and throughout camp with thin, low-cut hosiery, it’s a chance for veterans to suit up their Sunday best. In the NFL, that means full-length socks as part of the uniform. Bradberry said it’s an adjustment getting a feel for running around with a different texture and thickness on your feet than you are accustomed to.