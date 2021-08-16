Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pritchard, Mitchell among standouts at NBA Summer League

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayton Pritchard arrived at the NBA Summer League looking to show he deserves major minutes this upcoming season with the Boston Celtics. Mission accomplished. The second-year point guard has been one of the biggest stars in Las Vegas, averaging 20.3 points, 8.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds in three games while helping the unbeaten Celtics reach Tuesday night’s championship game against the Sacramento Kings. He shot 57.7% from 3-point range in and his 1.38 points per possession is tops among all Summer League players. Pritchard won’t play in the title game because he left Las Vegas after three games due to a prior family engagement.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Payton Pritchard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Summer League#Ap Sports#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBACelticsBlog

Pritchard’s a pro, Madar shows potential in first Summer League game

Come for Yam Madar, stay to see the growth of the Boston Celtics young contingent. After a season devoid of Summer League, the kids are back and looking to earn regular-season rotation minutes. Playing in expanded roles, now’s the time to witness what Boston’s youthful bench rotation can do when given the opportunity.
NBA985thesportshub.com

Summer League teaching Payton Pritchard important late game lesson

The NBA Summer League is a place for young, budding stars to prove their worth. While the league is usually for rookies to try to impress and make a roster, some sophomores utilize the tournament to refine their skills. For the Celtics, sophomore guard Payton Pritchard is that guy. In...
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics blow out Magic in Summer League; Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser shoot lights out

LAS VEGAS — The Celtics, armed with their returners of NBA experience, are predictably dominating their opposition. This time it was a blowout 108-71 victory Thursday over the Magic, improving Boston’s Summer League record to 3-0. With an undefeated record and two huge wins, the Celtics could be in the championship game pending they beat the 76ers at 5 p.m. Saturday.
NBAPosted by
NESN

Celtics Offer Update On Payton Pritchard, Yam Madar For Summer League Final

The Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the Summer League championship game Tuesday, but it’s to be determined whether they’ll be with two of their most exciting players. Payton Pritchard left the Celtics in Las Vegas to participate in the Portland Pro Am, something worked out between him and the team. After Boston clinched the title game, Pritchard tweeted out his intention to head back to UNLV to be with his team.
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Old But Have The Most Talented Team In The NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers are making all the headlines yet again by completing a blockbuster trade for 9-time All-Star Russell Westbrook. In typical Lakers fashion, they didn't stop there and have added some more big names to the roster. Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk, and Kendrick Nunn also joined...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Paul George Reacts to Kawhi Leonard Re-Signing With LA Clippers

After a week of speculating, Kawhi Leonard is signing back with the LA Clippers. Sources confirmed to AllClippers of Leonard's return after Chris Haynes broke the news. Paul George went on Instagram to post a picture of him and Kawhi Leonard high-fiving each other, with the caption, "yessir hood" Simply...

Comments / 0

Community Policy