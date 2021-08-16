After COVID hiatus, return of Wisconsin State Fair deemed a 'success'

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Getting a turkey leg at the Wisconsin State Fair is an annual tradition for Michael Barrera and his son. “For us, it’s healthy. It’s lean meat,” Barerra said as he stood in line. "Two, my son, especially, he’s always been what we call a ’turkey-holic.” I mean, you look at the movie, 'A Christmas Story.' That was one of things he was brought up on, traditional Thanksgiving turkey. The only other time that we eat is here at the fair, and that’s how we enjoy it."