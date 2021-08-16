Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

‘Polluter pays’ policy could speed up emission reductions and removal of atmospheric CO

By David A. Stainforth
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo meet climate targets, technologies that remove atmospheric carbon dioxide will probably be needed. An analysis shows how their development and use could be accelerated if carbon emitters are obliged to remove their own CO2. David A. Stainforth is at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment,...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Price#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Removal#The Department Of Physics#University Of Warwick#Co2#Intergenerationally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
ScienceAlert

The Arctic Is Now Leaking Out High Concentrations of 'Forever Chemicals'

Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are known as 'forever chemicals' because they don't naturally break down in the environment. Now a new study reveals the increasing pace of Arctic ice melt is leaking more of these chemicals into the environment. PFAS don't originate in the Arctic, but they do settle there – they're used in all kinds of human-made products and processes, from pizza boxes to foam used to fight fires. Once released into the atmosphere, they're often trapped in Arctic ice floes. This is nothing new. But in a worrying new study by chemists from Lancaster University in the UK, it...
Agriculturehealththoroughfare.com

Researchers Found A New Method of Removing Carbon Dioxide From the Atmosphere

A team of researchers from the ETH Zurich and the Paul Scherrer Institute came up with an intriguing way to effectively remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere. They have examined the extent to which direct capture of CO2 from the air can help to eliminate greenhouse gasses. The findings and other significant details are now comprised in a paper.
ScienceScientific American

Ozone Hole Would Have Killed Plants and Raised Global Temperatures

One of the most successful environmental treaties in history was finalized 34 years ago to phase out industrial chemicals that eat away at the Earth's delicate ozone layer. The Montreal Protocol introduced an international agreement to phase out chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs — ozone-depleting chemicals that were once found in refrigerants and other industrial processes.
Environmentdelawarepublic.org

U.N. report underscores need for 'immediate, rapid' carbon emissions reductions

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report Monday that says human activities have “unequivocally” warmed the atmosphere. It’s the first installment of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, which will be finished next year. It concludes that a certain amount of warming and sea level rise are...
Environmentdataversity.net

Biden’s Greenhouse Emission Policy: The Role of AI in Tackling Climate Change

Click to learn more about author Pranay Agrawal. In a landmark move, earlier this year the Biden administration and other global leaders laid out ambitious pledges aimed at reducing emissions over the coming decades. The U.S. announced that it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the end of the decade, while other countries also announced aggressive climate targets. And although these revised goals and targets have resulted in a lot of goodwill and positivity, it is easy to be overwhelmed when it comes to figuring out how exactly we are going to meet these goals in such a short time. Thus, governments and corporations are likely to lean more heavily on technology to speed up innovation.
Environmentedf.org

New Research Shows Large-Scale Emissions Reductions Programs Provide Durable Climate Protection

Raul Arce-Contreras, (240) 480-1545, rcontreras@edf.org. In a new article published today in Environmental Research Letters, Environmental Defense Fund and Princeton University researchers show how emissions reductions policies and programs that attain a sufficiently large scale – including large-scale tropical forest protection programs – can drive lasting reductions in carbon dioxide, even if governments and markets change in the future.
Environmentcouncil.science

Deep and sustained emissions reductions required to head off rapid climate change affecting all regions of the world

The IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, described as a ‘reality check’ by Valerie Masson-Delmotte, Co-Chair of IPCC Working Group I, includes for the first time a detailed regional assessment of climate change. This explores what projected changes mean for societies and ecosystems, and aims to give decision-makers regionally specific, granular information to support risk assessment and adaptation plans. Evidence of changes in extremes – such as heatwaves or intense rainfall that can cause flooding – has strengthened since the Fifth Assessment Report, reflecting scientific advances in attributing extreme weather and climatic events to climate change.
AgricultureScience Daily

Effectively removing CO2 from the atmosphere

Researchers have investigated the extent to which direct capture of carbon dioxide (CO2) from the ambient air can help to effectively remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. The result: With careful planning, for example with regard to location and provision of the necessary energy, CO2 can be removed in a climate-effective manner.
Environmentaithority.com

AVEVA Accelerates Sustainability Leadership With Emissions Reduction Target Aligned to Business Ambition for 1.5°C Criteria

Industrial Software Leader Joins International Coalition to Restrict Global Warming to 1.5°C As Part of Sustained Commitment to Climate Action. AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, announced that it has committed to setting 1.5°C-aligned emission reduction targets across all three Scopes as part of joining the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign. The announcement was made during a meeting at AVEVA’s London office attended by Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy. The move affirms AVEVA’s commitment to set both short and long-term targets that are in line with the most ambitious aims of the Paris Climate Agreement and reflects a science-based approach to climate action.
ScienceNature.com

Cations play an essential role in CO reduction

Computational studies have previously explored the effect of cations and hypothesized their vital role in electrocatalysis. Now, experimental evidence shows that without a cation, CO2 reduction simply does not take place. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage remains one of the most prevalent and pressing research topics of the twenty-first century....
EnvironmentScience Now

Keep climate policy focused on the social cost of carbon

You are currently viewing the summary. In the context of climate change, the application of cost-benefit analysis to inform mitigation policies can help to achieve the best outcomes and avoid the worst: spending trillions of dollars but failing to get the job done (1). The costs of a climate policy are the abatement costs of reducing emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) (or other greenhouse gases). The standard measure of the benefits of a climate policy is the social cost of carbon (SCC), which measures the avoided economic damages associated with a metric ton of CO2 emissions. Recently, however, there have been calls for an alternative approach to policy evaluation that ignores the benefits of avoided climate damages and instead focuses only on minimizing the compliance costs of a given, politically determined climate objective (2, 3). We argue here that a shift from use of the SCC and cost-benefit analysis to an alternative approach for evaluating policy that focuses on costs alone would be misguided. Rather than advocate for alternative approaches, now is the time to support efforts to update the SCC and its application to official climate policy evaluation.
Environmentpowerofpositivity.com

European Researchers Warn Global Plastic Pollution Nears a Tipping Point

A new study reveals that the plastic pollution crisis may be reaching a global tipping point. In the study, researchers show that if plastic emissions continue unabated, it may trigger irreversible effects. To avoid catastrophe, it requires sweeping reforms from global governments and lawmakers. Sadly, even the most pristine environments...

Comments / 0

Community Policy