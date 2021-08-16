Cancel
Smart speaker wars: judge rules that Google infringed on five Sonos patents

By Becky Scarrott
whathifi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle is guilty of infringing Sonos’s patents, according to an initial ruling from a US International Trade Commission judge. Sonos has been embroiled in a back and forth legal tussle with Google since January 2020, when it sued the search giant claiming that, under the guise of looking over Sonos's blueprints in order to make its own music service compatible with the products, Google stole five of its patents relating to smart speakers – including one that lets wireless speakers sync with and communicate with each other.

