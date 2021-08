Widow benefits are indeed complex and have options available that other benefits do not. This is one of the areas where BIG mistakes are made due to lack of knowledge regarding the rules and regulations in place. With that being said, we will try and explain some of these additional options. First, widow/widower benefits (Survivor benefits) are available at age 60 or 50 if disabled; other benefits start at age 62. If you start drawing these benefits at an earlier age, there will be reductions attached to your decision.