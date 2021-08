WICHITA, Kansas. - Here we go again. For the 11th time since 2003, the Santa Barbara Foresters will play for the NBC World Series Championship. A single by Dylan Campbell drove in what was basically a walk-off win, as Josh Stinson scored to make it 8-0 and the game ended via the mercy rule. The ’Sters will play the winner of Cheney-Hays, played Thursday evening with a chance to defend their 2020 NBC title; this will be only the second time that the Foresters have a shot at the back-to-back—they were successful on it in 2011 and 2012.