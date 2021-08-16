Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Choosing an ecosystem

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now official, which means it’s time to compare it to the top device from the Korean firm’s top competitor, Apple. Apple doesn’t make foldables, so our comparison remains limited to their best device right now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Why even make the comparison in the first place? It makes sense for average users who are out in the market to spend around $1000 and are informed of their options through marketing and advertising. To them, these options make sense, and consequently, the comparison makes sense.

Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 Is the Most Affordable Foldable Yet

At $1000, Samsung’s newly-announced Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the most affordable foldable yet. And if that’s not compelling enough, wait until you see how Samsung has improved on the Z Flip’s design and functionality—everything about the Flip 3 is stylish, its small cover screen is more than just a clock or viewfinder, and like the new Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new Flip 3 is water-resistant.
NFLtechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price in Malaysia & Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm) CPU processor with 256GB, 8GB RAM. The device also has a 6.7-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED (. 1, 425 ppi) display. It supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a 3300mAh and weight 183g, running on Android 10, upgradable to Android 11, One UI 3.0.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 hands-on: Flippin’ awesome!

The Galaxy Z Flip represented a turning point for Samsung’s foldable smartphones. At a time when some in the market were questioning Samsung’s shift to foldables due to the botched Galaxy Fold launch, the company came out swinging with the Galaxy Z Flip. Its clamshell foldable was more durable, had...
NFLtechnave.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to come with SD888 and 120Hz at ~RM5454

Based on a statement by winfuture.de, it seems that the full tech specs, design, and features regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 might have been spotted at the price of ~RM5454. While there is no news on the Malaysia release date, it does give us a better idea of what to expect when the smartphone is available in the local market.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Caviar unveils premium Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold3 customs

Maybe it’s because we don’t have ten thousand bucks to spare but these luxury variants of already-expensive flagship devices are a strange phenomenon. But the fact that brands like Caviar are in business means that there is indeed a market for these premium designs. Days before the official announcement of the new smartphones at the Samsung Unpacked event, they unveiled their customized “Skull Collection” of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Fold3. It doesn’t confirm any details about the devices but we do see what it will look like with very expensive customization.
ElectronicsTechCrunch

Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip starts at $1,000

But for those seriously considering the world of foldables, there’s something to be said for the clamshell devices. It has always been the more compact and — dare I say — accessible member of the Galaxy Z family. Of course, at $1,380 — well, let’s just say “accessibility” is relative.” At today’s Unpacked event, however, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is getting an even larger price drop than the Fold.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip getting Android August security patch

Samsung has started rolling out the Android August 2021 security patch to its Galaxy smartphones. And the latest premium Galaxy phone to get the August security patch is the company’s first clamshell foldable phone, Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now getting the August 2021 security patch...
ElectronicsSamMobile

Galaxy Z Flip 3 charging speed: Has Samsung upgraded it to 25W?

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 bring numerous upgrades that make them worthy sequels to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip. However, if you look at their spec sheets and feature set, it’s clear that the Z Fold 3 gets the majority of big changes. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, other than having water resistance and a larger cover display, is mostly just catching up with other high-end Galaxy phones when it comes to features, like a 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers.
ElectronicsSamMobile

Samsung has a range of crazy-cool Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases

It’s much more challenging to create a protective case for a smartphone that folds in half than it is for a regular handset, but such constraints can sometimes lead to ingenious new concepts. Samsung appears to have tapped into that creativity zone with the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and developed multiple new case designs for its latest foldable clamshell phone.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G vs. Flip 5G vs. Flip

COVID-19 booster shots are coming for some, and Samsung shows off new foldable phones. Galaxy Z Flip 3: Samsung's smallest foldable phone now costs $1,000. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch. Most Popular All most popular. 52 mpg?! It's coming to a new car near...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How much Warranty does Samsung offer on the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Samsung has announced its new foldable phone duo — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside some accessories like the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2. The new foldables are aimed at a larger demographic than before and are slightly more accessible than previous versions in terms of price. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will start at $1,799 whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will start at $999. If you’re planning to buy the more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 3 and are wondering how much warranty you would get with the phone, we’re here to help you out.
Cell PhonesZDNet

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3: Best preorder deals

Samsung has officially announced and begun selling its latest flagship foldable phones: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Looking at their spec sheets and pricing, the Z Fold 3 is clearly the more premium phone, offering a 7.6-inch main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a whopping 12GB of RAM, and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. But the smaller Z Flip 3 is cheaper, and it also packs a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate screen as well as support for 5G and other powerhouse specs.
Cell PhonesCNET

Galaxy Z Flip vs. Galaxy Fold: How do Samsung's first foldable phones compare

Samsung unveiled its original foldable phone in 2019 with the Galaxy Fold, and a year later came the Galaxy Z Flip. Since then, Samsung's foldable smartphones saw boosted features with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold 2. Although rumors say that another upgrade could be coming to Samsung's foldable phone lines with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 for the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event Aug. 11, you may be newly interested in seeing how the company's original foldable phones compared.
Electronicsxda-developers

Watch Galaxy Unpacked for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 launch here!

Samsung is going to host another Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow. At the event, the company will unveil its next-gen foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 — along with the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4 series. We’re really excited to see what Samsung has in store for us with these new devices. If you’re also looking forward to the launch, here’s how you can watch the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 get?

It’s been a long time coming, but Samsung has finally announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. With these phones officially releasing soon, and pre-orders available now, some questions need to be answered. For example, how long will Samsung’s latest foldables be supported? Specifically, how many software updates will the Galaxy Z Flip 3 get?
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: flipping into the mainstream

The story of folding phones thus far has been one of compromise. Choosing a folding phone over a standard slab design has generally meant you compromised on performance, durability, and most of all, price. They’ve been the domain of early adopters, the people willing to put up with those compromises.

