Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: Choosing an ecosystem
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now official, which means it’s time to compare it to the top device from the Korean firm’s top competitor, Apple. Apple doesn’t make foldables, so our comparison remains limited to their best device right now, the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Why even make the comparison in the first place? It makes sense for average users who are out in the market to spend around $1000 and are informed of their options through marketing and advertising. To them, these options make sense, and consequently, the comparison makes sense.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0