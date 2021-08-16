Pentagon founder Trevor Reeve becomes Direct Valeting chairman following MBO
Former Pentagon chairman Trevor Reeve has joined the board of Direct Valeting as chairman following the business’ acquisition in a management buy-out (MBO). Led by managing director Jason Carpenter, acting alongside operations director Steve Brown, and finance director Lesley Murphy, the MBO saw the long-time leadership team claim ownership of the business from previous owner Alcentra Investment Management.www.am-online.com
