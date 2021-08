Again: these events aren’t put on by real enthusiasts…. We have yet another reminder of how horrible street takeovers are after some Camaro drivers shut down a section of the New Jersey Turnpike. The event was held on August 15, according to a Reddit user who posted video of the whole thing. Just how much this little stunt messed up traffic flow is uncertain, but we can imagine the backup of vehicles was pretty bad by the time these guys were done behaving like toddlers.