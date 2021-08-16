Cancel
iTrust Lists on AscendEX

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAscendEX, a global cryptocurrency platform, is excited to announce our newest listing: iTrust token (ITG), under the pair USDT/ITG on AUG 17 at 1 p.m. UTC. In celebration of the listing, AscendEX and the iTrust Finance team will jointly launch three limited-time promotional events providing participants a chance to share 50,000 USDT in ITG rewards!

EconomyHousing Wire

Tech-centered mortgage lenders top Inc. 5000 list

Over 70 mortgage lenders and brokers made the cut on Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in America for 2021. To grace the list, a business, which must be privately held and based in the U.S., had to have generated revenue by March 31, 2017, making at least $100,00 that year. Additionally, a business had to meet a minimum revenue threshold of $2 million in 2020.
Marketscryptonews.com

Solanax is Listed on Exmarkets

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Companies are constantly looking for open source liquidity and Defi protocols with low interest rates. It's part of their overall fund approach for their customers. For fund companies, Solanax aims to become the most prominent open liquidity and Defi protocol, as well as a safe and trustworthy cross-blockchain bridge. When new projects of this kind are launched, people are always excited. On 2021/08/07 at 15:00 UTC, Solanax Token SOLD was listed on Exmarkets.
Businessfinextra.com

Nymbus teams up with digital wealth tech firm Marstone

Marstone, Inc., a leading digital wealth technology firm, today announced it is partnering with banking technology solutions provider Nymbus. The collaboration brings together Marstone’s relentless focus of promoting financial health and literacy with Nymbus’ mission of accelerating growth for banks and credit unions through new routes to market. “As we...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

OneGroup swoops for specialty brokerage

Community Bank System has announced that it has acquired the assets of New England-based Thomas Gregory Associates Insurance Brokers (TGA), a property and casualty broker specializing in the food and agribusiness industries. TGA’s assets were acquired by OneGroup, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Community Bank System. TGA represents clients across the...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Coinchange Launches Early Access to High Yield Account

Coinchange, a fast-growing DeFi platform, announced today the Early Access launch of their High Yield Account, which allows users to earn passive income on their deposited crypto. The High Yield Account generates earnings for users by funding liquidity pools. dApps charge fees for every exchange made using those pools, which...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

BTC.com Supports Multi-address Profit Sharing for Crowd Funded Miners

Have you considered starting mining crypto together with a couple of business partners? Buy some mining machines physically or host online and started to earn from the Bitcoin mining. It sounds good but the operation complexity is beyond imagination. For example, the mining earnings will be allocated to a single...
Educationseattleschools.org

Supply Lists

Select the links below to view grade-level school supply lists for your students. To print them out, simply press the grey print button located at the top of the page.
Income Taxwashingtonnewsday.com

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get an Extra $1,400 Payment in 2022.

Update on the Fourth Stimulus Check: How to Get an Extra $1,400 Payment in 2022. Another stimulus check does not appear imminent this year, since the economy appears to be recovering from the worst effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, this does not guarantee that some people will receive the monies entirely; certain Americans may be eligible for an additional $1,400 payment if they can wait until 2022.
Economyprimenewsghana.com

Government bans production of Changfangs

The government has ordered local manufacturers to stop producing changfang machines with immediate effect. The directive is part of measures the government is taking to clampdown on illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey. The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr George Mireku Duker, who gave that directive, stressed...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is Stacks (STX)?

Here is a guide provided for our readers to understand all there is to know about Stacks, a Bitcoin-integrated platform which seeks to curtail the scalability issues faced with BTC. Bitcoin (BTC) being the first and most successful of all cryptocurrencies has won the hearts of users through the exclusive...
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Dissecting Launchpads: Concept, Monetization, Vetting, CeFi vs DeFi

According to a study by Bloomberg which explored the ICO market of 2017 and the outcomes of all the ICOs conducted, the following was determined: approximately 78% of ICOs were identified as scams; 4% failed, 3% had gone dead and only 15% went on to trade on an exchange. In dollar value, people lost about $1.3b to scam ICOs and $624m went to those that had ‘gone dead’.
Small Businessmoneycrashers.com

20 Digital Payment Options for Small Business Transactions

The move from in-person, physical payments to digital transactions was well on its way even 20 years ago, according to a Federal Reserve release on the topic in 2001. This trend continued until the majority of even in-person payments were digital by 2019 and at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID’s upheaval of the economy spawned many changes, one of which was a paradigm shift toward consumers preferring e-commerce options whenever they can get them.
Economydigitalconnectmag.com

Why My Agency Should Consider White Label PPC?

White Labels have been around for a very long time, and they allow digital agencies to leverage experienced PPC marketers instead of having in-house teams. When you’re looking at hiring an agency or freelancer, it is important that the right person be matched with your company’s needs so everyone can get work done more efficiently.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

What Is Zilliqa (ZIL)?

This guide focuses on the Zilliqa protocol and ZIL token, launched in 2017. So far, the platform has found real-world utility across various industries such as finance, digital advertising, and gaming. Ethereum (ETH) was the first public blockchain to employ a consensus algorithm known as sharding. This allows transactions and...
Economypulse2.com

Hyatt Hotels Shares: $76 Target From Truist

The shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) have received a price target of $76 from Truist. These are the details. The shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) have received a price target of $76 from Truist. And Truist analyst Patrick Scholes upgraded Hyatt to “Hold” from “Sell.”. Scholes...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Economybizjournals

The List: First Coast's inaugural Franchisors List

These are the largest franchisors on the Jacksonville Business Journal's inaugural list. From logistics to insurance to restaurants to technology companies, many franchisors have made the First Coast their home, and we want to recognize that successful history and celebrate their growth. Just like our other lists, we ranked the...
BusinessCredit Union Times

CommonWealth One FCU Picks New CEO

CommonWeath One Federal Credit Union’s Board of Directors announced on Friday that Frank Wasson as been named as president/CEO of the Alexandria, Va.-based credit union. He will take over the position from Charlotte Cash who retired this month. Since the credit union was founded in 1944, according to the announcement...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

B2B FinTech Funding Takes A Summer Breather

After months of high-profile funding rounds, the B2B FinTech community seems to be taking a bit of a breather with venture capitalists. While this week's roundup may not be the busiest, it's likely investments in the space will continue to regain speed for the rest of the year. Part Analytics.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Introduction to NEM (XEM): New Economy Movement

With efforts to bring crypto enthusiasts closer to being more familiar with the industry, here is a guide on one of the industry’s smart asset blockchains, the New Economy Movement (NEM). The evolution of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology was not only birthed from the aim to rival money. The industry...

