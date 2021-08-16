Beverly Jane Wolfe Pease
Beverly Jane Wolfe Pease, the daughter of Roy and Evelyn Wolfe, quietly passed away surrounded by her family, at her home, at the age of 91, on August 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Rena Mae (Glenn) Pease. She is survived and loved by her children: Sherrie (Tom) Gumbel, Carrie (Stu) Young, Mary (Wynn) Jolley, Linda (Tom) Palmer, and Harry Pease IV. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Naomi) Wolfe, and her caretakers, Joyce and Robin.www.reviewonline.com
