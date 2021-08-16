HNtv INSIDERS: F&B heavyweights discuss post-pandemic industry revival

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic caused chaos. But as hard as it is, hoteliers are seeing it as an opportunity to change old habits. "We're trying to do that in every way, shape or form at all of our properties," said Michael Blank, principal of Bethesda, Maryland-based acquisition and asset management company Woodmont Lodging, on a panel titled "Flexible Arrangement: Reevaluating Relationships Post-Pandemic" at the Hotel Data Conference.