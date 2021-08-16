HNtv INSIDERS: F&B heavyweights discuss post-pandemic industry revival
In this episode of HNtv Insiders, Emma Banks, VP F&B Strategy & Development EMEA at Hilton talks with Naim Maadad, chief executive and founder at Gates Hospitality, about the past 18 months in business and the revival of the F&B industry post-pandemic... as a preview and scene-setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.www.hospitalitynet.org
