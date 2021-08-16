Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

HNtv INSIDERS: F&B heavyweights discuss post-pandemic industry revival

hospitalitynet.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode of HNtv Insiders, Emma Banks, VP F&B Strategy & Development EMEA at Hilton talks with Naim Maadad, chief executive and founder at Gates Hospitality, about the past 18 months in business and the revival of the F&B industry post-pandemic... as a preview and scene-setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#F B#Hntv#F B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
Related
Industryhospitalitynet.org

JLL Hotels’ 2021 Global Hotel Investor Sentiment Survey

CHICAGO – JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today results from its annual Global Hotel Investor Sentiment Survey and reported investment activity for the first half of 2021 at $30 billion, inclusive of entity-level deals, with a gust of optimism for the industry as investors show signs of increased activity.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International invests in group-wide technological transformation to meet the shifting needs of the market and pursue sustainable post-pandemic growth

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has completed the first stage of its most significant technological transformation project to date – including investing in the latest cloud-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), CRM (Customer Relationship Management), and Data Management software to drive group-wide efficiency across its five business units (Hotels and Resorts, Hospitality Education, Food, Property Development, and Hospitality-Related Services) and leverage big data to create exceptional consumer experiences and identify new business opportunities in line with Dusit’s three-pronged strategy for balance, expansion, and diversification.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel Industry Leaders Leverage Downturn as Opportunity to Shift Old Habits

Without a doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic caused chaos. But as hard as it is, hoteliers are seeing it as an opportunity to change old habits. "We're trying to do that in every way, shape or form at all of our properties," said Michael Blank, principal of Bethesda, Maryland-based acquisition and asset management company Woodmont Lodging, on a panel titled "Flexible Arrangement: Reevaluating Relationships Post-Pandemic" at the Hotel Data Conference.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Hotelogix Enterprise Issues NTMP Certification for Saudi Arabia

Bangalore, India - Hotelogix, a cloud-based Multi-Property Management System for enterprise-grade hotels across the globe, has made a remarkable attempt to simplify access to information and statistics related to tourism and accommodation sector by connecting to the National Tourism Monitoring Platform (NTMP). NTMP is an online platform used to surveil...
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Hilton Rallies Behind Autumn Hotel Investment Conferences

Hilton will have a major presence at upcoming hotel investment conferences across Europe, Middle East and Africa as in-person events return to the calendar. The global operator is preparing for International Hotel Investment Forum (IHIF, 1-3 September) in Berlin, Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC, 20-22 September) in Dubai, and the Annual Hotel Conference (AHC, 22-23 November) in Manchester.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Middle East Hotel Construction Pipeline Project & Room Counts Drop 10% in Q2‘21

According to the latest Construction Pipeline Trend Report for the Middle East, research analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) state at the end of the second quarter of 2021, the hotel construction pipeline in the Middle East declined once again to 531 projects/152,448 rooms. The Middle East’s pipeline is down 10% by both projects and rooms year-over-year (YOY). This is the eighth consecutive quarter the pipeline has declined since reaching its cyclical peak of 638 projects in Q2 2019.
Business Travelhospitalitynet.org

StayNTouch Expands to Gulf Region, Selected by Riyadh Based Hotel Management Company, IRIS Hotels

IRIS Hotels, one of Saudi Arabia’s premier hotel development and management companies, selected StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric technology and mobile hotel property management systems (PMS), to implement their PMS technology at the collection of the boutique hotels in Jizan, Taif, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This partnership marks StayNTouch’s first hotel customer in Saudi Arabia and an expansion into the Gulf region.
Home & Gardenhospitalitynet.org

LOTTE HOTEL WORLD ready for post-pandemic era with contactless technology focused renovation

LOTTE HOTEL WORLD, a classic upper upscale hotel of LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, South Korea's largest hotel group, reopened in June after renovation. LOTTE HOTEL WORLD is one of the LOTTE HOTEL brands that are located in major cities around the world with excellent connectivity to the localities. Songpa-gu, Seoul, where LOTTE HOTEL WORLD is located, boasts splendid scenery featuring LOTTE WORLD ADVENTURE, the world's largest indoor amusement park. Favored by families and business travelers since its opening in 1988, LOTTE HOTEL WORLD is introducing new rooms and club lounge after its first renovation work in over 30 years.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group launches dedicated South Korea business

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group today announced the launch of its dedicated South Korea advisory and investment services office in Seoul. By establishing an on-the-ground presence, JLL becomes the first international advisor to offer a dedicated hospitality real estate practice in South Korea, which currently stands as one of Asia Pacific’s most active hospitality markets.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Wafik Youssef

Kerten Hospitality, a mixed-use and lifestyle operator, announces the strategic appointment of hospitality industry expert Wafik Youssef as its Chief Operating Officer. Wafik, a seasoned leader with a proven track record of growth with global hotel players, and a career spanning across 3 continents over two decades will further contribute to Kerten Hospitality's footprint expansion and multiple project openings rolling out 2021 onwards.
Middle Easthospitalitynet.org

Sonder Holdings Inc. to Expand Middle East Presence with Two New High-Rise Towers in Downtown Dubai

Sonder Holdings Inc. (“Sonder”), a leading next-generation hospitality company that is redefining the guest experience through technology and design, will add two additional buildings to its growing portfolio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Through an agreement with Al Fattan Properties LLC, Sonder will manage and operate two of the three Al Fattan Towers in Downtown, with views on Burj Khalifa, to be operated as Sonder Downtown Towers.
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

360 Networks and Nomadix Partner to Create Contactless Calling and Digital Concierge Experiences

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – August 17, 2 021 – ​​360 Networks, makers of the hospitality communications platform, ComXchange, today announced its new partnership with Nomadix, a technology leader in hospitality and multi-tenant industries, to equip hotels with Angie in-room voice assistants, an upgraded phone alternative powered by the ComXchange PBX. This partnership comes soon after the Nomadix announcement of its acquisition of Angie Hospitality and will expand Angie’s market share through 360 Networks’ vast portfolio of resellers.
Public HealthThrive Global

Rejuvenation of HR functions post-pandemic

“How are Adaptable HR functions emerging stronger as they reimagine the HR function? “. The above mentioned question is one of the frequently asked questions at this point of time. As adaptable HR functions has introduced new found ways which can help in emergence of a stroger HR team for future.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

OTC remains a treat for industry insiders

The crowd at the Offshore Technology Conference may be scaled back amid the pandemic this year, but there are still a few perks for industry insiders heading to NRG Center this week. The free treats at the conference range from airplane-size bottles of barbecue sauce to nitrogen ice cream. The...
Food & Drinkshospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: Food & Beverage Trends in the Post-Pandemic Era

In this episode of HNtv Insiders, Emma Banks, VP F&B Strategy & Development EMEA at Hilton, and Naim Maadad, Chief Executive & Founder at Gates Hospitality, discuss how the food & beverage industry is reinventing itself in the post-pandemic era, and how it responds to changing sustainability dynamics... as a preview and scene-setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

HNtv INSIDERS: Responding to Changing Sustainability Dynamics

In this episode of HNtv Insiders, Inge Huijbrechts, Global Senior VP Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications for Radisson Hotel Group, and Wolfgang M. Neumann, Chairman of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance discuss how the hospitality industry is responding to changing sustainability dynamics as a preview and scene setter for their session on this topic at the 17th edition of the Arabian & African Hotel Investment Conference (AHIC), taking place at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai live in person from 20-22 September 2021.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

How to recruit and retain young hospitality professionals in a post-pandemic industry

Nicolas Graf, associate dean, clinical professor and chair of New York University"s Jonathan M. Tisch Center of Hospitality, will soon unveil the school"s new Hospitality Innovation Hub. Departure from the norms of doing business is key to the post-pandemic survival and success of the hospitality industry, says Graf. Companies that offer flexibility in thought and practice among employees will go a long way in leading the industry"s post-pandemic recovery. Episode 331 of Lodging Leaders podcast explores what it will take for owners, operators and others invested in the industry to attract and retain bright young talent who can help build modern and sustainable hotel business models.
Economycascadebusnews.com

Your Comprehensive Guide to Offshore Company Incorporation in RAK

Ras al-Khaimah (RAK), one of the famous Emirates in UAE, is tucked on the eastern edge of the Persian Gulf. What is more notable about RAK is that it has emerged as a business hub because of its strategic location and impressive policies. A closer look at the RAK economy indicates it has performed excellently in the last ten years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy