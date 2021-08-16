2021 Ceramic City Jazz, Blues and BBQ Festival
Members of Steeltown Horns, JD Chaisson and Reggie Walk-ins, perform Saturday afternoon during the 2021 Ceramic City Jazz, Blues and BBQ Festival in downtown East Liverpool. Although there was no barbecue competition this year, performers included the Willis Gordon Band, Ini Og Quartet and the Steel City All Stars. Food and craft vendors also were on hand, and wines, craft and domestic beers were available for purchase. The event was organized by the East Liverpool Community Partnership for Revitalization. (Photos by Stephanie Ujhelyi)www.reviewonline.com
