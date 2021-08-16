The Sherwin-Williams 2022 Colormix Forecast Mines Big Ideas from Micro-Trends

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that working from home may not actually be as cool as we thought. Sure, working from your couch might be great for a few days, but for years on end? It's not for everyone. But by now you may have reached the end of the work-from-home tunnel and returned to an office—or will soon. What if you want to blend a little bit of your calmer, more personalized remote-work style with your professional environment to make it a less stressful, sterile place, and a little more serene? There are a few smart solutions for that, and it's important to set up the work space that works for you.