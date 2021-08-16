Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Sherwin-Williams 2022 Colormix Forecast Mines Big Ideas from Micro-Trends

By Tim Nelson
Posted by 
Architectural Digest
Architectural Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even under normal circumstances, trend forecasting isn’t as easy as some might think. For Sue Wadden, Sherwin-Williams’s director of color marketing, that’s been especially true as of late. Due to the ongoing pandemic, her team of visual creatives has had limited opportunities to workshop ideas in person. Not only that, but a recent shift away from yearslong paradigms and toward internet-fueled “microbursts” that can last mere months has made the process of pinning down 2022 color trends a particularly tricky task.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Forecasting#Blackberry#Good Design#Dreamland#Nft#Felted Wool#Sierra Redwood#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Economyhunker.com

Sherwin-Williams Is Already Calling Next Year's Biggest Colors

As we head towards the end of 2021, it's time for 2022 trend forecasts, and Sherwin-Williams is one of the first home brands to leap out of the gate. The paint company just announced its annual Colormix Forecast, dubbed MODE. Including 40 colors in total, MODE is an acronym that...
Interior Designrocklandtimes.com

5 Interior Design Ideas to Transform Your Home

Adding a personal touch to your home makes it extra unique and comfortable. Interior designing paves the way for you to custom-design your space and transform it to suit your style and preferences. You can achieve an elegant interior even on a tight budget and with what you have available in your home. Use these interior design ideas to transform your home.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Fresh + Versatile Outdoor Furniture by KunDesign

The latest pieces of furniture by outdoor brand KunDesign continue to be inspired by nature and life before being translated into contemporary design. Through the creation of flexible, versatile furniture, the brand offers a unique perspective on outdoor spaces and how they might be used in more imaginative ways. When you compare KunDesign’s outdoor furniture with more traditional designs, you can’t help but notice the innovation and envision how relaxing your days – and nights – might be.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Affordable Interior Design Tips for a Perfect Loft Conversion

No matter how big your house is, you can always make use of some extra space to make your home more comfortable and functional. One part of the house homeowners often forget about using is the attic. This room is usually utilized for storing clothes and belongings when instead it can be turned into a loft and provide you with extra space you and your family need.
Interior DesignReal Simple

How to Create a Calming Workspace at the Office, According to Interior Designers

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that working from home may not actually be as cool as we thought. Sure, working from your couch might be great for a few days, but for years on end? It's not for everyone. But by now you may have reached the end of the work-from-home tunnel and returned to an office—or will soon. What if you want to blend a little bit of your calmer, more personalized remote-work style with your professional environment to make it a less stressful, sterile place, and a little more serene? There are a few smart solutions for that, and it's important to set up the work space that works for you.
Interior DesignBHG

The Top 10 Exterior Paint Color Trends to Try on Your Home in 2021

While exteriors are typically less susceptible to fleeting design trends, we've recently noticed a shift in popular house paint colors. Traditional bright whites are being traded for more confident, statement-making palettes on siding, trim, and front doors. Think vibrant blues and greens, creamy neutrals, cheerful pastels, and even monochromatic schemes of charcoal and black.
Interior DesignPosted by
DFW Community News

Choosing Paint Colors for Our Home

We are so happy to be moving into our new home. Renovations are still very much underway, but I can see this space taking shape in a million tiny ways and it feels so good to see our vision come to life! I have such a strong belief that this will all feel SO worth it once we are making memories in this space together.
Interior DesignWiscnews.com

How to bring minimalist design into your home

If the past year has taught us anything, it's that less may be more. If you want to clear your home of clutter, a minimalist design can be the way to go. "Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic, and color is used as an accent," Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.
Interior Designstyleblueprint.com

Interior Designer Crush: Forbes + Masters

Sarah Lyon is a Washington, DC, native living in New York City. As a freelance writer, she frequently covers interior design, travel, and other lifestyle topics. An avid vintage shopper, Sarah loves learning about thrift and antique stores located across the South. Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters make a dynamic...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
pymnts

Target Fall Designer Collection Builds On Legacy To Boost Sales

Target is continuing its two-decade legacy of introducing and exposing customers to designers they might not otherwise know through The Fall Designer Collection, this year featuring four limited-time-only design partners: Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang and Nili Lotan. The Fall Designer Collection features more than 180 fall wardrobe pieces,...
Interior Designcoveteur.com

7 New Home Decor Trends to Know & Experiment With

As we've gotten much better acquainted with our homes this past year, our relationship with our own spaces has evolved. Apartments and houses served different purposes this year than they had in the past, whether that be the need for a home office, a family-friendly living area, or a functional outdoor space. Once needs were met, it was time to indulge our aesthetic proclivities.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

40+ Neutral Paint Colors Designers Actually Use

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: Choosing the right neutral paint color is more difficult than you’d think. At first thought, it seems like you can’t go wrong with a taupe, gray, or off-white. After all, neutrals are known for their enduring versatility. But while these go-with-anything hues can transcend time and trends, they are as numerous as they are complex. Plus, one wrong undertone can throw off your room’s atmosphere.
Interior Designpurewow.com

Transitional Furniture is IN Right Now. So, Um, What Does That Mean?

So your home decor quiz said you have a penchant for transitional design…what does that even mean? More importantly, what kind of furniture should you be looking for? We’ll cut to the chase: Transitional style uses traditional elements as its foundation (think: cabriole legs, dark woods and warm jewel tones) while sprinkling contemporary accents throughout (i.e., luxe finishes, tuxedo palettes and clean, rounded shapes).

Comments / 0

Community Policy