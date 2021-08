If you want to train your way to a lean body, where even to begin? For starters, top trainers will tell you that you need to focus on strength training, and specifically on doing compound movements that will recruit your largest muscle groups. (Newsflash: They're right.) You should also take a lot of walks, generally stay on your feet as much as possible, try and get plenty of sleep, and avoid a bad diet. (For more on what you should eat, please see here.) If you're extra dedicated to trimming fat off your body, you can also remove a small amount of calories from your diet consistently to produce a deficit.