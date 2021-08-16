Cancel
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 16 August 2021

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Monday, August 16, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Businesschannele2e.com

Zix Secure Cloud Global MSP Partner Expansion Gains Traction

Cloud and email security provider Zix is gaining traction with its global MSP partner expansion, especially in the United Kingdom and Germany, CEO David Wagner told Wall Street analysts during Zix’s quarterly earnings call on August 5, 2021. The Zix product portfolio spans email encryption, threat protection and message privacy;...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Stasmayer, Incorporated Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501—Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

August 5, 2021: Stasmayer, Incorporated has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Stasmayer has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Prosource Ranked On Channel Futures MSP 501--Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List Of Global Managed Service Providers

CINCINNATI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource Technologies, the managed services division of Cincinnati-based business technology solutions provider Prosource, announced today that it has once again been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. For the past 15...
Financial Reportschannele2e.com

Datto Quarterly Financial Results Show MSP Partner Momentum

Datto’s latest quarterly financial results show MSP partner momentum, CEO Tim Weller said and demonstrated in a Q2 2021 earnings release issued August 11, 2021. Among the Datto business metrics to note, the company said:. It has more than 17,800 MSP partners, a net sequential increase of 500 in the...
IndustryRegister Citizen

ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. ManhattanTechSupport.com LLC has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Orro Announces First Professional Channel Distribution Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro, creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced Mountain West, one of the country's premier distributors and a Powerhouse Distributor Alliance Member, is now distributing the Orro One Pro providing installers with a true human-centric lighting system that unifies the many smart home devices they're already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, Orro's smart switches provide integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring and Ecobee, allowing installers to unify a smart home through Orro's smart living system.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

Latest Technology Partner Program Enhancements

New Portal Serves an Expanding Technology Partner Program. Palo Alto Networks is proud to announce the launch of its new, interactive Technology Partner portal to provide an interactive and frictionless partner experience and provide customers with an easier way to find tech integrations. The launch of the portal initiates a...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent From Hunter Technical Resources

Global IT consulting firm Cognizant has acquired the digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 521 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. See...
Technologyaithority.com

Consensus Brings Demo Automation To The Partner Channel

Consensus, the Digital Presales Platform, announced the launch of Channel Accelerator, a new solution to scale channel teams. With Channel Accelerator, Consensus customers can now extend the power of their digital demo experiences to onboard partners, assign content, and analyze results to more consistently drive channel sales. “Working with resellers...
Partner news

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by Volara’s hands-free, voice-first, guest-engagement platform with Google Nest Hubs being implemented at Legoland resorts; Paramount Hospitality Management partnering with Nuvola, Maestro PMS and 360 Networks teaming up with Nomadix. Read about all that and more below. Volara’s Google Nest Hubs come to Legoland...
Small Businesschannele2e.com

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 20 August 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. Atos Buyout Speculation: Will private equity firm acquire global IT consulting company?. 9. M&A List: Eight ServiceNow Acquisitions: A list of ServiceNow acquisitions spanning robotic process automation (RPA), chatbots, application performance management (APM)...
Technologychannele2e.com

3 Steps to Digital Evolution Revenue Opportunities for MSPs

John Pagliuca, CEO of N-able, has taken issue in the press multiple times with the term “digital transformation,” preferring the term “digital evolution.” I agree that evolution is a better term. Digital transformation implies a one-time event; digital evolution acknowledges the ongoing nature of these changes. In short, the market...
Businesschannele2e.com

Cloud Services Acquisition: Otava Buys Veeam Partner NewCloud Networks

Otava has acquired fellow cloud services provider and Veeam partner NewCloud Networks for an undisclosed sum. This is technology M&A deal number 524 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Otava Acquires NewCloud Networks. NewCloud offers an on-demand...
Computerschannele2e.com

Data Protection is Security: Adopt This Approach to Protect Your MSP

What are you willing to risk your MSP for? How big does a client have to be for you let them operate without comprehensive data protection? What is your reputation worth? New state regulations, potential federal legislation, and spiking cyber liability premiums are all holding MSPs responsible for protecting clients. With the spotlight squarely on MSPs, and cyberattacks at an all-time high, it’s critical to the survival and success of your business that you adopt a security-first approach. Not only will you be providing high value services to clients, but you save money, grow your business, and protect your standing in the channel.
Technologyaithority.com

SUSE Boosts Its AWS Marketplace Offerings With Professional Services

SUSE, a global leader in innovative, reliable and enterprise-grade open source solutions, announced the availability of SUSE Professional Services – including consulting, training and premium support services – in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers can now access SUSE professional services alongside already-available SUSE software, simplifying their business processes and enhancing their ability to meet the demands of the digital economy.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Tech to Market: The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Welcomes SyracuseCoE as a Channel Partner

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), co-administered by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has welcomed Syracuse University and SyracuseCoE as a Channel Partner. IN2 is a $50 million technology incubator and platform funded by the Wells Fargo Foundation. Housed at NREL in Golden, Colorado, IN2’s mission is to speed the path to market for early-stage, clean-technology entrepreneurs.
Softwarechannele2e.com

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure: 4 MSP Cloud Backup Considerations

Datto is beginning to shape its pitch for a new Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure service — a key development that extends the MSP technology company beyond its own data centers and into the public cloud IaaS (infrastructure as a service) market. The data protection company is telling MSPs to...
Computersaithority.com

Secure Public Cloud Platforms With GIAC’s New Cyber Security Certification

With the widespread adoption of cloud computing technology in recent years, public cloud service providers are now part of most enterprises in some capacity. The big 3 – AWS, Azure, and GCP – are widely used across organizations, with each platform having unique cyber security strengths and weaknesses. To secure the cloud, organizations must have a team that can manage the nuances of these platforms, both individually and in multi-cloud or hybrid scenarios.

