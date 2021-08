RURAL BROADBAND - There’s going to be a special meeting taking place in Natchitoches, Louisiana later this morning, the subject of which is how to close the digital divide in Louisiana. There will be a number of stakeholders participating to explore how to increase digital broadband access in the Natchitoches region and other areas. Veneeth Iyenger is Executive Director for Connect-LA, the state office of Broadband and Connectivity for Louisiana and explains the key points the meeting will address.