Name of murdered police officer burns on republican bonfire in Derry

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootage shows a republican bonfire lit in Northern Ireland’s Derry on Sunday, which caused outrage after a sign bearing the name of murdered Catholic police officer Ronan Kerr was burned. The pyre also featured the name of Simon Byrne, the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

